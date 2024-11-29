Mighty Manzoor wins major Peterborough Town CC award

Zeeshan Manzoor (right) collects his award from Peterborough Town teammate Nick Green.

​Peterborough Town Cricket Club held a presentation night for senior and junior players at their Bretton Gate base.

​The first XI players of the year were Zeeshan Manzoor (Saturdays) and Bashrat Hussain (Sundays).

Manzoor scored 503 Northants Premier Division runs at an average of 33.73 which included one century.

Teammates Josh Smith (631 at 39.4) and David Clarke (532 at 39.3) delivered better numbers, but Manzoor scored at more than a run a ball over the entire season.

Successful Peterborough Town juniors, from the left, Jos Walker, Aarav Poshala, Oliver Drake & Sid Shanmgaraj.

Hussain took 18 Rutland Division One wickets at a miserly 9.8 runs apiece and chipped in with useful runs in a title-winning campaign.

Dinesh Parmanathan was named clubman of the year for his efforts in developing a girls’ section at the club.

He was also named Cricket East Girls Champion for 2024.

Town entered girls’ teams in the Under 9 Borders League and the Hunts Under 12 Softball Leagues last season and the club are committed to growing the section next summer.

Other senior player of the year winners...

Saturday 2nds – Veer Mangat; Sunday 2nds - Sai Kandikattu; Saturday 3rds – Shiven Singhal.

Town will enter a fourth XI in the Hunts League next season to accommodate the number of junior players who are ready to step up into senior cricket.

Eleven members of Town’s junior teams played county cricket last summer. Games were played for Leicestershire, Northants and Hunts.