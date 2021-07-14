Market Deeping retain Stamford Shield with easy win over Peterborough Town, Falcon topple unbeaten leaders, Hamza hammers King’s Keys, and team disqualified for breaking the laws too often!

Kyle Medcalf on his way to 66 not out for Peterborough Town seconds last weekend. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Town, in their first appearance in the competition, fielded six of the side that won the Northants T20 Championship the day before, but got off to a bad start against impressive quick bowler Hayatullah Niazi (3-22) and struggled to 120-8 in their 20 overs.

That was never likely to be enough, especially with stylish opener Nick Green (51) in fine form and Deeping cruised home with almost three overs to spare.

Kyle Medcalf (43) had top scored for Town and he was also in fine form at the weekend as the club’s second team stretched their lead at the top of Northants Division Two to 30 points with a 10-wicket win over Isham & Wellingborough Indians.

Stuart Williams during an innings of 51 not out for Peterborough Town seconds last weekend. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Medcalf (66no) and fellow opener Stuart Williams (51no) made light work of a victory target of 127.

In the Hunts League Falcon became the first team to beat Division Two leaders Blunham seconds. The winning margin was just one wicket after six sixes in an innings of 53 from Murad Ali, 67 from Tanveer Mahmood and a last-wicket stand of 15 between Faheem Bhatti and Aurangzaib Bin Tahir. Falcon flew up to third, nine points behind second-placed Hampton seconds who enjoyed a five-wicket win over Adidda. Saqab Ali struck four sixes in his unbeaten 65 for the winners.

Hamza Jarral smashed Division Three leaders Sheikh 11 to a rapid five-wicket win over King’s Keys. Jarrall was 88 not out when his side reached their victory target of 132. He faced 61 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes.

Moulton Harrox won their South Lincs Premier Division game at Boston seconds as their opponents were disqualified by the umpires due to ‘repeated infringement of the laws’. Moulton were 86-2 chasing Boston’s 150-8 when play was halted.

There were a couple of outstanding individual displays by Newborough players over the weekend. On Saturday Ashley Fisher bagged a hat-trick as Newborough hammered Spalding seconds by eight wickets in South Lincs Division One. Spalding were hustled out for just 66. And on Sunday Tom Shipman whacked 135 as Newborough thrashed Werrington by 188 runs in Rutland Division Two. David Cooper (63) and Fisher (53) also scored well in Newborough’s 314-5.