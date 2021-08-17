Market Deeping Ladies CC are up and running and seeking new players
Market Deeping Ladies CC have celebrated contesting a match for the first time since their formation in the middle of June.
It ended in a narrow defeat at the hands of neighbours Bourne, but given only one of the Deeping team had played competitive cricket before it was a strong effort.
Player Vicki France said: “In May I approached the chairman to see if we could start ladies team.
“Our first training session was in June which saw 16 ladies attend. Every week since we have had decent numbers at training and we now have had our first match against Bourne.
“We narrowly lost, but considering this was our first match we were all really pleased with the performance. Only one of our players had actually played cricket before this so we are all very new to the sport.
“We have girls and ladies ranging from 12 to mid-fifties, there is no age limit just a desire to have fun and meet new people.
“We love to socialise after training and matches and we would love to get more girls and ladies involved in the sport.”
Market Deeping Ladies train at Market Deeping CC on Outgang Road (PE6 8LQ) on Wednesdays from 6.15pm and prospective new members are welcome to attend.
The team have sponsors on board and on Sunday, September 5 the club are hosting a ladies softball tournament from 11am-3pm.
Frther information on the club and on the tournament is available from Vicki France on 07731 303441.