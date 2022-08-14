Local bragging rights for Bourne after win at Market Deeping, Peterborough Town's misery continues as Oundle close the gap, important wins for Wisbech and March

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Morgan on his way to 73 for Bourne against Market Deeping. Photo: David Lowndes.

The league leaders did lose three early wickets at Outgang Road, but experienced duo Carl Wilson (83no) and Pete Morgan (73) set them on their way to a formidable 288-9 in 50 overs.

And Deeping also ran into early batting trouble and a terrific knock by eeshan Manzoor (94) couldn’t rescue them with the hosts eventually dismissed for 211.

Off-spinner Rob Bentley bagged 3-16 for Bourne with pace ace Brendan Diplock also picking up three wickets. Khuram Mehrban and Ashar Hafeez claimed three wickets apiece for Deeping who have now lost three on the spin and fallen to seventh place.

Carl Wilson during an unbeaten innings of 83 for Bourne at Market Deeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bourne have lost just twice all season and hold a 28-point lead at the top of the table.

That has been the sort of form and position Peterborough Town have been used to occupying so their current predicament is quite alarming. After an unbeaten run of Northants Premier Division run of over 40-matches, the city side have now lost three of their last four to slip way off the pace set by the powerful Finedon side.

The latest disappointment came at Old Northamptonians with the home side winning a high-scoring match by three wickets which rather spoilt a superb ton from Alex Mitchell.

Mitchell had rescued Town from 100-5 to 277-7 with an unbeaten 112 from just 85 balls, a knock that included 7 sixes. Josh Smith had given Town a fine start with 52, but the home side reached their victory target with over two overs to spare to leave Town 41 points adrift of Finedon.

Town face a fight to hold onto second place as neighbours Oundle have moved within 20 points after a third straight win.

The men from Milton Road leapfrogged Kislingbury after beating them by 44 runs with Connor Craig (104), Sam Jarvis (68 & 2-26) and Tommy Simeons (4-44) playing starring roles.

Wisbech maintained top spot in Cambs Division One after a tight 14-run win at Old Leysians and March won a key game at the bottom by 143 runs over Stamford Town as South African import Aaron Visser (120no) claimed his third ton of the season. Gary Freear (81) and Josh Bowers (54) scored best for Wisbech.

Joe Harrington and Andy Larkin both struck 69 for Ufford Park in their Division Two win against Saffron Walden, but Connor Parnell’s 5-35 proved in vain for Castor against St Ives and Warboys.

Relegation-threatened Spalding lost by 3 wickets at bottom club Skegness despite the best efforts of Jon Manton (86) and Nilantha Atapattu (52 & 4-53).

Results

Northants Premier Division

Old Northamptonians 278-7 (Jamie Smith 2-50, K. Singh 2-55, M. Danyaal 2-71) beat Peterborough Town 277-7 (A. Mitchell 112no, Josh Smith 52) by 3 wkts

Oundle 269 (C. Craig 104, S. Jarvis 68, D. Costello 43) beat Kislingbury 225 (T. Simeons 4-44, S. Jarvis 2-26, D. Costello 2-42, P. Patel 2-46) by 44 runs.

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 288-9 (C. Wilson 83no, P. Morgan 73, B. Diplock 34, A. Hafeez 3-45, K. Mehrban 3-46) beat Market Deeping 217 (Z. Manzoor 94, J. Hook 46, H. Niazi 35, R. Bentley 3-16, B. Diplock 3-41, C. Cheer 2-52) by 71 runs

Skegness 233-7 (N. Atapattu 4-53) beat Spalding 232-9 (J. Manton 86, N. Atapattu 52) by 3 wkts

Cambs Division One

Foxton Granta 273-4 (E. Cafferkey 3-42) beat Ramsey 217 (E. Durrant 56, T. Morrison 39, M. Saunders 35no, E. Cafferkey 34) by 56 runs

March 299-5 (A. Visser 122no, B. Phillips 54, B. Doyle 2-39) beat Stamford 156 (A. Birch 36, L. Dave 33, A. Visser 4-14, S. Robinson 4-22, S. Clarke 2-42) by 143 runs

Wisbech 288-5 (G. Freear 81, J. Bowers 54) beat Old Leysians 274-6 (P. MIller 130, J. Porter 3-53) by 14 runs

Cambs Division Two

St Ives & Warboys 291-7 (N. Kumpukkal 117, C. Parnell 5-35, R. Porter 2-56) beat Castor 229-8 (M. Papworth 47, B. Stokie 39, S. Dockerill 30, M. Milner 4-54) by 62 runs