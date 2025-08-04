Kieran made a former club suffer as Orton Park moved to the top of the table
Fahad Saad (62) and Ross Barnes (56) batted well to push Deeping up to 160 all out, but 65 from former Deeping player Kieran Judd steered the home side to a comfortable win. Adam Boothman had taken 3-25 for the new table toppers.
But Orton Park 2nds missed the chance to reach the summit in Division Two. They would have overtaken inactive leaders Castor with a win at Newborough sends, but they went down by 6 wickets after totalling 190-9.
Matt Jarvis top scored for Orton with a patient 50, but Jake Carlin (5-25) kept the rest of the batsmen in check before Matt Cawley and Joe Mills cracked half centuries in Newborough’s reply. Castor host Orton Park this Saturday (12.30pm).
Outstanding individual displays in the Hunts League were recorded by Sufyan Mazhar who was 127 not out when AK 11 completed a 4 wicket win over Falcon in Division One, Ashik Shajimon who struck an unbeaten 106 for Royal Strikers in a win over Bretton in Division Two and Ian Kendall (6-10 & 44) in a Division Three win for Holme over Elstow seconds in Division Three.
Newborough have opened up a gap of 23 points at the top of Rutland Division One after a 5 wicket win at bottom club Oakham. An unbeaten 56 from talented teenager George Woods saw Newborough, who have never won this title, past Oakham’s 217-9 with almost 12 overs in hand.
Matt Tyers (46 & 4-37) was the star of Uffington’s 1 wicket victory over Wellingborough Indians and Alfie Sullivan finished 103 not out as Oundle Town beat Nassington by 70 runs in Division Four West.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.