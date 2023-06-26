Ben Potter of Burghley Park is bowled by Amandeep Dhindsa of Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side, who are playing at this level for the first time, looked dead and buried at 119-7 chasing Burghley Park’s 207 all out.

But Jamil promptly smacked seven sixes and five fours in a 42-ball 74 not out to power Werrington home with almost 13 overs to spare.

Michael Hobbiss had earlier struck 63 for Burghley with Nadir Haider claiming three wickets for Werrington who are second, 12 points behind Barnack.

Mark Hodgsonof Burghley Park is bowled by Hassan Ameir of Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Barnack had a much easier win by eight wickets at bottom club Wisbech Town where Asim Butt (3-23 & 47no) enjoyed a fine all-round day. Tanvir Hussain bagged 4-19 as Wisbech were bowled out for 116.

In Division Two Mehul Adatia struck 110 not out in Ufford Park's 72-run win at home to Oakham. Sudheer Jafar cracked 85 as Ufford piled up 310-9 in their 45 overs and he claimed three Oakham wickets.

City CC seconds maintained top spot in Division Three after first-team regular Mohammed Saif smacked 155 to set up a 211-run win over East Carlton.

Connor Parnell (3-51 & 68) was an unlucky loser as Castor were beaten by 27 runs by second placed Kimbolton at Port Lane.

In Division Four West Nassington won a thrilling game against Sawtry by two runs. Charles Sharpe’s 53 proved more important than the 76 Adam Clarke made for Sawtry.

And In Division Four East Peterborough Town seconds and Long Sutton seconds won for the first time this season. Town beat CSKA in 29 overs, but remain bottom after a flurry of early-season concessions.

ROUND-UP

Wisbech Town are off the bottom of the East Anglian Premier League after claiming a second successive win.

The Fenmen won by three wickets at Saffron Walden where Gary Freear (5-36), Josh Bowers (92) and Ryan Clark (3-58 & 47) impressed.