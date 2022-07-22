Josh Smith in action for Peterborough Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

That’s the extent of the domination exerted by top two Peterborough Town and Finedon who meet at Bretton Gate (11am start) in a 50 overs a side match.

Town currently hold a slim two-point advantage over Finedon, but the visitors have been in outstanding form since losing on the opening day of the season to the reigning champions.

Finedon have won six matches since then with Town winning four. The city side have managed to stretch an unbeaten top-flight run to 38 matches, which travels back to a home defeat to Finedon in September, 2019, but they’ve dropped points this season by drawing games against lesser sides thanks partly to unavailabilities, injuries and sheer misfortune.

There is no draw available on Saturday, but Town will still be considerably understrengh with key all-rounder Josh Smith and star seamer Mark Edwards likely to be absent, while former Town and Cambs captain Lewis Bruce faces a late fitness test on his broken thumb. Smith will be sorely missed as he made a brilliant unbeaten ton at Finedon on opening day, one of two Premier Division centuries he’s posted this summer.

The arrival of top-class all-rounder Nick Green from Leicestershire Premier League side Loughborough is therefore well-timed.