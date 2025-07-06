It's cricket week at beautiful Burghley Park including the competitive sixes tournament

Burghley Park CC.

The popular cricket week at beautiful Burghley Park opens on Monday.

Five all-day friendlies will be followed by the famed sixes competition.

Free Foresters provide the opposition for Burghley Park on Monday with the hosts then taking on I Zingari, Runs4Research, West Norfolk and the MCC (10.3am starts)

Oundle Town start their defence of the sixes title on Monday (6pm) when Uffington take on Oakham and Newborough tackle Nassington. On Tuesday the sixes first round matches are between Market Overton and Stamford Town, Barnack andCastor and Uppingham Town and Ketton Sports.

The final first round matches take place on Wednesday between Bourne Town and Peterborough, and then Burghley Park v Ufford Park. The first quarter-final follows on Wednesday with three more taking place on Thursday. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for Friday.