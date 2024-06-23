It was a shocking Saturday for Oundle Town and Peterborough Town

Zeeshan struck a rapid 57 for Peterborough Town at Wollaston. Photo David Lowndes.

Oundle Town and Peterborough Town suffered a shocking Saturday to lose ground in the race for the Northants Premier Division title.

While unbeaten leaders and reigning champions Finedon continued on their merry way with a six-wicket win in a tricky-looking fixture at home to Brigstock, the two local Towns delivered dreadful results.

Second-placed Oundle were crushed by 177 runs by a Geddington team who would now be level on points with their victims, but for a 20-point deduction for an administrative failure.

And third-placed Peterborough went down by two wickets at rock-bottom Wollaston despite setting a decent victory target of 245 in 45 overs. Town declared four overs early, but their hosts didn’t need the extra batting time as they eased home with over four overs to spare.

Oundle are now 35 points adrift of Finedon, with Peterborough a further five points back as the top-flight teams prepare for four weeks of T20 action.

Oundle host Finedon in their opening fixture at Milton Road next Saturday before dashing to Desborough for a 4pm start. Peterborough have two tough-looking games at Bretton Gate against Geddington (10am) and Brigstock (4pm).

Geddington have assembled a powerful team including a high-class South African import in Jack Lees who has been playing for Leicestershire seconds this summer.

Lees opened against Oundle and smashed 93 from 71 balls to set Geddington on their way to 277 all out. James Sales, a regular in Northants one-day squads last season, added 58 before taking three wickets in Oundle’s disappointing 99 all out.

Sam Jarvis top scored with 23. Left-arm slow bowler Harrison Craig claimed four expensive wickets for Oundle with off-spinner Will Park returning 3-52.

Zeeshan Manzoor cracked 57 from 47 balls for Peterborough at Wollaston, but the city side were indebted to an eighth wicket stand of 77 between Lachie McMillan (50) and Bashrat Hussain (37) to reach a total that should have been plenty.

But Wollaston batted consistently throughout their reply before Ashton Musgrave came in at number eight to whack a match-clinching 51 from 39 balls.

Captain Nick Green and rarely-used leg-spinner Nick Paskins picked up two wickets apiece for Town.