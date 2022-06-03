Mohammed Danyaal in action for Peterborough Town.

Town didn’t beat neighbours Oundle Town in their Northants Premier Division match at Bretton Gate last Saturday, but they collected enough points from a drawn game to return to the top of the table.

And they followed that positive result up on Sunday with a spectacular display in the area semi-final of the ECB Club Championship as they saw off the 2019 national champions Swardeston by 133 runs, also at the Gate.

Town’s reward for reaching the area final for the second year in succession is another home tie against Essex Premier League side Wanstead and Snaresbrook on Sunday, June 19.

All-rounder Mohammed Danyaal’s spectacular start to the season – he scored his second ton of the summer and added another half century as well as taking six wickets last weekend – has been rewarded with a first Cambridgeshire call-up. He will represent the county against Norfolk in the NCCA Trophy at Manor Park, Horsford on Sunday.

But this Saturday Town start their campaign to retain the Northants T20 Championship. It’s a revamped competition this term with the next four Saturdays given over to the shortest form of the game. Each of the 10 Premier Division teams will play six matches overall with a finals day scheduled for June 25 for the top four qualifiers.

Town have a tricky start at top-flight newcomers Kislingbury Temperance where they will play the hosts, who are second in the Premier Division, and a Rushden side who have hit a bit of form in recent weeks.

"I like the concept of the competition," Town skipper David Clarke said. “It should enable teams to field their strongest teams which hasn’t been the case when the matches have been played midweek or on Sundays.

"We’re looking forward to it. It’s a competition we want to win again as the country champions go into the National rounds.

"Kislingbury is a new venue for us and it will be useful to see how good they are as they’ve had a great start to the season.

"We are travelling in good spirits after another very satisfactory weekend. It’s good to be top of the table after the first phase of the season and our performance against a very good Swardeston team was outstanding.

"Obviously we wanted a win against Oundle, but it’s very hard to bowl a team out on our wicket as it’s so good for batting so we did the next best thing and get enough points to get back to the top.

"We were very good all-round against Swardeston. We have a lot of players with bat and ball who look in great form and Danny thoroughly deserved his Cambs call-up.

Veteran T20 specialist bowler Richard Kendall will be added to the regular Town first-team squad if he passes a late fitness test.

Oundle are also in T20 action on Saturday as they host Finedon and Brigstock at Milton Road (from 10.30am).

Saturday fixtures

Northants T20 Championship: Kislingbury Temperance v Peterborough Town, Rushden v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Brigstock, Oundle v Finedon.

Lincs Premier Division: Market Deeping v Spalding, Nettleham v Bourne.

Cambs Division One: Cambridge St Giles v Ramsey, Eaton Socon v Ramsey, Histon v Wisbech, Old Leysians v March.