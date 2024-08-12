In-form Oundle Town are the sole survivors if the local Northants Premier Division title challenge after Peterborough Town's heavy defeat

Prim Patel took three wickets for Oundle against Wollaston. Photo; David Lowndes.

In-form Oundle Town have again been left to supply the local challenge for the Northants Premier Division.

Oundle shrugged off the irritation of player suspensions to batter Wollaston in double-quick time at Milton Road on Saturday, while the maddening inconsistency of Peterborough Town appears to have brought their title hopes to an end. They crashed to a 105-run loss at Desborough just a week after beating leaders Finedon.

Second-placed Oundle had to play their game without captain Mark Hodgson because of a one-week ban relating to incidents at the Stamford Charity T20 Cup Final against Market Deeping last month. Harrison Craig is appealing against charges resulting from the same match and is currently allowed to play until his hearing is completed.

Oundle are going great guns in the Premier Division and they saw off Wollaston in a match that lasted just 35 overs.

The visitors were dismissed for just 69 in 25 overs and three balls with Harrison Craig (3-17), Prim Patel (3-26) and Conor Craig (2-2) doing the bulk of the damage.

Oundle promptly raced to victory from nine overs and three balls after Dan Costello had opened up in place of Hodgson – the captain was always missing this match because of personal commitments anyway - with 21 from nine balls (two sixes).

They stay 20 points behind leaders Finedon who won comfortably at Old Northamptonians. Oundle visit the reigning champions on September 7. This Saturday Oundle have a tricky game at Rushden & Higham.

Oundle have won their last six top-flight games including all four since the competition switched to win/lose cricket. All clubs still have six matches to play in a division that finishes on September 21.

High-class Aussie Iszak Milentis (131no) batted throughout Desborough’s 50-over score of 270-6 against a depleted Peterborough Town bowling attack.

And Town batted poorly in reply with opener Josh Smith top scoring with 26 in a total of 165 all out.

Town are third, but now 41 points behind Finedon and 21 points adrift of Oundle ahead of a game against fifth-placed Brigstock at Bretton Gate on Saturday (11am).