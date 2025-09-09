Hunts Junior Cricket Finals Day success for the young stars of Newborough and Peterborough Town
Newborough won the under 9 competition and Town came out on top in the under 11 final.
Newborough were 1 of 3 teams to qualify from a 26-strong competition and took part in a round robin competition against Waresley and Hemingford Park to determine the champions.
And the young Bulls won 2 keenly-contested matches to claim the crown. They beat Hemingford Park by 36 runs and then Waresley by 4 runs in a real nail-biter.
Town were straight into an under 11 final against Waresley. At this age teams start with 200 runs and lose 5 runs for every wicket they lose. Town finished on a net score of 294 runs with Waresley closing on 265.
Nassington were unfortunate to lose to Godmanchester in the under 13 and under 15 finals.