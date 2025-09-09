Hunts Junior Cricket Finals Day success for the young stars of Newborough and Peterborough Town

The winning Newborough Under 9 team.

Young Newborough and Peterborough Town cricketers celebrated victories at the Hunts League Finals Day at Upwood CC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newborough won the under 9 competition and Town came out on top in the under 11 final.

Newborough were 1 of 3 teams to qualify from a 26-strong competition and took part in a round robin competition against Waresley and Hemingford Park to determine the champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the young Bulls won 2 keenly-contested matches to claim the crown. They beat Hemingford Park by 36 runs and then Waresley by 4 runs in a real nail-biter.

The winning Peterborough Town Under 11 team.

Town were straight into an under 11 final against Waresley. At this age teams start with 200 runs and lose 5 runs for every wicket they lose. Town finished on a net score of 294 runs with Waresley closing on 265.

Nassington were unfortunate to lose to Godmanchester in the under 13 and under 15 finals.