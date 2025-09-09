Hunts Junior Cricket Finals Day success for the young stars of Newborough and Peterborough Town

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:14 BST
The winning Newborough Under 9 team.placeholder image
The winning Newborough Under 9 team.
Young Newborough and Peterborough Town cricketers celebrated victories at the Hunts League Finals Day at Upwood CC.

Newborough won the under 9 competition and Town came out on top in the under 11 final.

Newborough were 1 of 3 teams to qualify from a 26-strong competition and took part in a round robin competition against Waresley and Hemingford Park to determine the champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the young Bulls won 2 keenly-contested matches to claim the crown. They beat Hemingford Park by 36 runs and then Waresley by 4 runs in a real nail-biter.

The winning Peterborough Town Under 11 team.placeholder image
The winning Peterborough Town Under 11 team.

Town were straight into an under 11 final against Waresley. At this age teams start with 200 runs and lose 5 runs for every wicket they lose. Town finished on a net score of 294 runs with Waresley closing on 265.

Nassington were unfortunate to lose to Godmanchester in the under 13 and under 15 finals.

Related topics:Peterborough TownNewborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice