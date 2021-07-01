Hot Harry (15) claims eight wickets for Newborough, mighty Masood smashes nine sixes, Hamza hammers Castor, teenager smacks the first Nassington ton for three years, Peterborough Town seconds reach T20 Finals Day, Stamford Charity Cup Final delayed
Fifteen year-old Harry Richardson had a day to remember for Newborough Bulls in Rutland Division Two.
The teenage seamer bagged 8-37 for Newborough in a seven-wicket win over Oakham who were dismissed for just 90.
A Division Three match between Castor and Werrington seconds delivered 579 runs, two centurians and a tight finish. Hamza Shamim smashed a brilliant 157 for Werrington as they piled up 296 in just 42 overs. And that proved enough by 13 runs despite 103 from Castor’s Connor Parnell.
Teenager Jack Haynes was the star of the show as Nassington’s Development team beat City of Ely by 92 runs in Hunts Division Five. Haynes struck 132 from just 85 balls, an innings that included 21 fours and two sixes, in a team total of 291-7. It was a first Nassington century by any player since 2018!
Ijaz Masood hammered nine sixes and nine fours in an innings of 116 batting at number seven for Werrington against Blunham thirds in Division Three. The city side won by 211 runs after amassing 281-8.
Half centuries from Andy Phillips (59) and Mark Durham (50) couldn’t save Orton Park seconds from an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Heckington in South Lincs Division Two.
Peterborough Town seconds are through to Finals Day in the Northants T20 Cup after winning by two wickets in the gathering gloom at Burton Latimer. Nadim Haider (3-22 & 32) was the Town star in a low scoring game.
The Stamford Charity T20 Cup Final between Bourne and Burghley Park scheduled for last Monday was postponed because of rain. The teams will try again at Market Deeping CC next Monday (July 5, 6.15pm).