Holders Peterborough Town will tackle Barnack in a T20 Final, Newborough top of the Rutland League and Hot Harrison leads Cambs home

Scott Howard batting for Peterborough Town against Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

​Holders Peterborough Town will tackle Barnack in the final of the Stamford Shield T20 competition.

​Monday’s semi-finals took very different paths with Town crushing Castor by a massive 125 runs at Bretton Gate while Barnack were pipping Market Deeping by just six runs.

Deeping’s defeat meant there will be no repeat of the 2023 final, although the villagers have reached the final of the Stamford Charity Cup T20 competition when they will face Oundle Town early next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Green’s 12-ball 36 saw Town off to fast start against Castor and the pace was maintained by Zeeshan Manzoor, who smacked six sixes in his 28-ball 59 and Aussie Lachie McMillan whose unbeaten 57 occupied just 43 balls.

Lachie McMillan hits out during his unbeaten 57 for Peterborough Town against Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

Town closed on an imposing 209-5 which was never likely to be threatened by the visitors, especially once leg-spinners Karanpal Singh (4-13) and Daniel Oldham got to work.

Barnack were dismissed for 130, but managed to restrict Deeping to 124-8.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Newborough moved clear at the top of Division One after winning a low-scoring contest against Uppingham by 20 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeeshan Manzoor on his way to a 28-ball 59 for Peterborough Town against Castor. Photo David Lowndes.

The Bulls defended a meagre total of 106 thanks mainly to 5-20 from Sam Jarvis.

City CC are second after a defeat at home to Barnack, while Burghley Park are third after chasing down Werrington’s 268 in under 37 overs for the loss of just two wickets thanks to unbeaten tons from Ryan Gilmour and Keyan Gace.

Division Three leaders Werrington went down by 15 runs to second-placed Orton Park. Harry Richardson (62) and Dan Dowling (6-22) were the star Orton performers with Clive Evans (67) and Mark Jones (63 from 46 balls) batting best for Whittlesey.

Paz Azad have an 11-point lead at the top of Division Four East after battling to a five-wicket win over United Sports. Sham Khan’s unbeaten 69 saw Pak Azad to their victory target of 165.

MINOR COUNTIES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambs will play Suffolk in Exning in the quarter-finals of the NCCA Trophy on Sunday (June 30) after beating Beds by two wickets in winner-takes-all clash at Southill Park last weekend.