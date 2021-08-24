Hassan rampages through Town, Dring brings Spalding home, Ayoub’s awesome performance for Whittlesey, Town on verge of title thanks to Veer

Newborough batsman Greg Rowland is bowled by Aaron Magee of Whittlesey. Photo: David Lowndes.

The skipper bashed 111 (16 fours, one six) of Falcon’s 332 all out and then claimed 3-25 as Town replied with 143. Town were chasing a revised target because of rain. Bretton also managed to dodge the showers to record a nine-wicket win at Huntingdon seconds where Omar Ali Khan (4-9) and Mark Drake (48no) were the men in form.

Petreborough Town seconds need two points from their final game at Great Houghton on Saturday (August 28) to win the Northants Division Two title. They almost made it last weekend when they smacked 338-6 against St Crispin and Rylelands, but the match was abandoned. Veer Mangat hammered 101 from 53 balls with five sixes and 11 fours.

Spalding are 18 points behind South Lincs Premier Division leaders Skegness with a game in hand after a four-wicket win over Freiston. Ollie Dring was the star of the show for Spalding making 70 of their 152-6. Ethan Lawrence made a handy 40 not out.

Newborough before a five-wicket Rutland Division Two defeat at Whittlesey, front row, left to right, Paul Richardson, Chester Hercock, Matty Mills, Rohan Shah, back, David Cooper, Tom Olley, Nigel Griffin, Joe Mills, Greg Rowlands. Photo: David Lowndes.

A strong run of form in the second-half of the summer has steered Whittlesey away from relegation trouble in Rutland Division Two. K. Ayoub delivered a terrific all-round display in their four-wicket win over Newborough following a brilliant burst of 6-11 from nine overs with the ball with an unbeaten innings of 49 to steer Whittlesey to their modest victory target of 110.

Tanveer Mohammed struck 73 not out and Ben Woodward bagged 5-25 for Burghley Park in an 81-run Division One win over neighbours Uffington.