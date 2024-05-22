Hampton's Beech has a ball against the leaders, high five for Ramsey CC, first wins for March Town and Stamford Town

City CC beat Burghley Park in a Rutland Division One match at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

​Andy Beech smacked a superb 124 as Hampton became the first team to beat Hunts Division One leaders LGR this season.

​Beech faced just 93 balls, 12 of which he struck four and seven of which he hit for six as Hampton amassed 258 all out in just 36 overs and three balls.

The shellshocked LGR team were then dismissed for 187 with Vinal Vijayan, Adam Paull, Ali Shah and Saqab Ali all taking two wickets as Hampton picked up their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-placed Bharat Sports missed out on the chance to close the gap at the top by losing to Buckden who have moved into second place.

Burghley Park batsman David Platt is bowled in the Rutland Division One fixture at City CC. Photo David Lowndes.

Amir Mughal scored 81 of Barnack seconds’ 183-9 in a 63-run win over Peterborough Town thirds in Division Three.

Hampton seconds were also successful in Division Four, by two wickets at Waresley seconds. Lutfullah Sharifi (3-16) bowled well for the city side in a low-scoring game.

CAMBS LEAGUE

It’s five wins in five games for Cambs Division One leaders Ramsey after they thrashed Southill Park by nine wickets at Cricketfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Cafferkey (3-33) returned the best bowling figures as the visitors were dismissed for 181 before brother Michael Cafferkey struck 75 from just 54 balls in the Rams’ reply.

Fellow opener Mark Saunders was 73 not out when victory was completed.

Wisbech were bowled out for 74 in their top-flight defeat at home to Foxton and Castor lost for the first time in Division Two after a thriller at home to Upwood.

Castor finished four runs short of Upwood’s 50-over score of 182-9 despite a promising debut from new signing Nick Kumpukkal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March Town and Stamford Town both collected their first wins in this section. Kiwi Josh Porter made 114 in a 104-run win for March at Godmanchester and Stamford dismissed Kimbolton for 74 to complete a 59-run win. Alex Birch and Anoop Poulose both claimed three victims.