Hampton's Beech has a ball against the leaders, high five for Ramsey CC, first wins for March Town and Stamford Town
Beech faced just 93 balls, 12 of which he struck four and seven of which he hit for six as Hampton amassed 258 all out in just 36 overs and three balls.
The shellshocked LGR team were then dismissed for 187 with Vinal Vijayan, Adam Paull, Ali Shah and Saqab Ali all taking two wickets as Hampton picked up their first win of the season.
Third-placed Bharat Sports missed out on the chance to close the gap at the top by losing to Buckden who have moved into second place.
Amir Mughal scored 81 of Barnack seconds’ 183-9 in a 63-run win over Peterborough Town thirds in Division Three.
Hampton seconds were also successful in Division Four, by two wickets at Waresley seconds. Lutfullah Sharifi (3-16) bowled well for the city side in a low-scoring game.
CAMBS LEAGUE
It’s five wins in five games for Cambs Division One leaders Ramsey after they thrashed Southill Park by nine wickets at Cricketfield Lane.
Jordan Cafferkey (3-33) returned the best bowling figures as the visitors were dismissed for 181 before brother Michael Cafferkey struck 75 from just 54 balls in the Rams’ reply.
Fellow opener Mark Saunders was 73 not out when victory was completed.
Wisbech were bowled out for 74 in their top-flight defeat at home to Foxton and Castor lost for the first time in Division Two after a thriller at home to Upwood.
Castor finished four runs short of Upwood’s 50-over score of 182-9 despite a promising debut from new signing Nick Kumpukkal.
March Town and Stamford Town both collected their first wins in this section. Kiwi Josh Porter made 114 in a 104-run win for March at Godmanchester and Stamford dismissed Kimbolton for 74 to complete a 59-run win. Alex Birch and Anoop Poulose both claimed three victims.
In Division Three Barnack and Ufford Park both lost after batting badly. Amir Munir carried his bat for 38 in Barnack’s 59 all out,