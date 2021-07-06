Hampton in a hurry, Bells make Bourne toil, Norwegian international at Market Deeping, Bentley stars in T20 final win, Drake delight with ton at his old club, Whittlesey cause a shock

Jon Dee bowling for Hampton against Ickwell. Photo; David Lowndes.

The match was over in double quick time as visitors Ickwell were shot out for 46, a total the city side passed in just seven overs. Jon Dee (6-18) and Connor Moyle (4-29) were the Hampton heroes.

Old boys returned to Bretton Gate to haunt Peterborough Town thirds in Division Two as Bretton romped to an 87-run win. Mark Drake compiled a stylish unbeaten 101 and fellow opener Sean McMullan cracked 54 as Bretton amassed 260-4 in their 45 overs - both used to grace the Bretton Gate turf. Hampton seconds also piled up a big score as an unbeaten 68 from just 37 balls from Saqib Ali shot the city up to 271-5 against Waresley to set up a massive 209-run win.

Bourne beat Burghley Park by 59 runs in the final of the Stamford Charity Cup T20 Final at Outgang Road last night (Monday).

Connor Moyle bowling for Hampton against Ickwell. Photo; David Lowndes.

Sam Evison struck 59 and Rob Bentley finished unbeaten on 41 in Bourne’s 174-5 before Bentley (4-22) undermined the Burghley reply.

Market Deeping warmed up for their Lincs Premier Division derby at Bourne on Saturday by picking up their first Rutland Division One win of the season at the expense of March Town at the weekend.

Openers Connor Gillett (57no) and Josh Smith (51) batted well after a three-wicket burst from left arm pace bowler Hayatullah Niazi, a Norwegian under 19 international who has just joined the club.

The Bell brothers starred as Ufford Park beat Bourne by 93 runs in Division Two. Huge Bell cracked 75 and Hamish Bell struck 64 as Ufford totalled 269-8. Jordan Temple made 63 of bottom club Bourne’s 176 as Jan Neville took four wickets.

Mark Drake cracked a ton for Bretton against his old club Peterborough Town thirds.