Green lights up Bretton Gate and sends Peterborough Town closer to a third straight success in the Stamford KO Shield

Nick Green in action for Peterborough Town against Barnack. Photo Andy Dann

Nick Green blasted Peterborough Town to within touching distance of a third successive Stamford KO Shield T20 success.

The city side beat Bourne by six wickets in a semi-final at Bretton Gate on Monday to book a berth in the final alongside Uppingham Town. The final is scheduled to be played on Monday, July 28 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Green’s excellence ensured Town chased down Bourne’s competitive 20-over score of 150-6 with two overs to spare. The Town opener smacked 86 from just 48 balls, an innings that included eight fours and four sixes. He departed with the Town score on 112 leaving Zeeshan Manzoor (21no) to steer the home side to victory despite two wickets for Sam Evison.

Bourne’s innings featured a strong recovery from 85-6 with Jordan Temple (43no from 27 balls) and Yves Ranaut (24no from 22 balls) sharing an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 67.

Bourne lose a wicket at Peterborough Town in the Stamford Shield semi-final. The wicket-keeper is Town skipper Kyle Medcalf. Photo Andy Dann

Bashrat Hussain (3-32) was the most successful Town bowler and there was an excellent spell of leg-spin bowling from Karanpal Singh who claimed 2-17 from four overs. Bourne had earlier reached 62-1 after an aggressive start from Robert Dunn (33 from 21 balls).

Uppingham were easy eight-wicket winners in their semi-final at home to Barnack. Mohammed Raheel (51no) dominated Barnack’s innings of 113-9 which was undermined early by Scott Green who finished with figures of 4-8.

Opener Sam Hodson’s quickfire 44 (19 balls) ensured Uppingham had few alarms before clinching victory with almost seven overs to spare.

The final of the Stamford Charity T20 Cup between Bourne and Burghley Park takes place at Market Deeping CC on Wednesday (6pm).

The Vyper Cup Final for Peterborough Big Bash T20 League clubs takes place between Pak Azad and Newborough at Orton Park CC on Thursday (6pm).