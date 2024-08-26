Green gave up the Peterborough Town captaincy and immediately went on the rampage in Oundle

Nick Green in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Nick Green’s decision to quit as captain of Peterborough Town CC to concentrate on playing immediately proved to be a smart one.

​Green stepped down after back-to-back Northants Premier Division defeats and took any personal frustrations out on title-chasing Oundle Town at Milton Road on Saturday.

Rain washed out the entire top-flight programme apart from an eagerly-awaited local derby as play began in a 22-overs-a-side contest just 15 minutes before the cut-off time for starting.

And Green promptly smashed an always belligerent, and at times brilliant, 92 from just 56 balls, an innings that included seven sixes and six fours as Town posted a healthy 173-5. Oundle will rue dropping the dangerman on the boundary when he was on just 12.

Peterborough Town T20 cricket v Overstone at Bretton Gate. Batsman Nick Green

It looked like being a walkover as Green then took two wickets in the first over of Oundle’s reply and the home were soon labouring at 55-5.

But Tommy Simeons (25) and Harrison Craig (24) steadied the ship before strong knocks from Will Park (36) and Sam Jarvis (35) reduced the target to 12 runs from the final over with two wickets in hand.

Thankfully for Town off spinner Lachie McMillan held his nerve and Oundle lost both wickets for the addition of just two runs to give the city side a 10-run win. Seamer Jamie Smith (3-15) did the damage for Town at the top of the order.

Oundle would have gone top with four games to go with a win, but they only fell two points further behind leaders Finedon who now have a six-point advantage.

Town are a further 20 points back and will need to win their remaining matches to feature. They host bottom club Wollaston on Saturday when Oundle entertain a Geddington side who have access to three Northants attached players (11am starts) and Finedon visit fourth-placed Brigstock.

Oundle visit Finedon on September 7.