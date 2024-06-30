Great start to the Northants T20 Championship by Peterborough Town and Oundle Town

Kyle Medcalf. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough Town made a strong start to the defence of their Northants T20 Championship title.

And Oundle Town matched their neighbours, with their two wins including an impressive success over current Premier Division leaders Finedon.

​The city side beat a Geddington team bolstered by two Northants first-team players and a high-class South African import by five wickets at Bretton Gate.

And they followed that fine win up with a comfortable 36-run home win against a Brigstock team that had beaten them in a Premier Division match just three weeks earlier.

Karanpal Singh. Photo David Lowndes.

The T20 Championship runs for four weeks with each Premier Division club playing six matches before a Finals Day for the top four on July 20.

Town are on the road next Saturday (July 6) with games at Rushden & Higham and league leaders Finedon, two teams who lost their two opening fixtures.

Geddington fielded all-rounder Gus MIller, who made his first-class debut for Northants in a County Championship fixture against Glamorgan last week, and slow bowler Freddie Heldreich, a regular in the county’s T20 Blast team, as well as overseas star Jack Lees at the Gate.

Lees smacked a quickfire 34 at the top of the innings, while Heldreich made a useful 51, but Josh Smith dismissed Miller for seven and the visitors had to settle for a modest score of 142-8.

Second-team regular Danny Iqbal picked up 3-29 for Town, while Bashrat Hussain returned figures of 2-21.

Town lost two early wickets in reply, one of them to Miller, but Zeeshan Manzoor smashed six sixes in his 57 from 34 balls and Kyle Medcalf was unbeaten on 51 from 36 balls when victory was completed with nine balls to spare. Heldreich was despatched for 10 an over.

Town lost two wickets in the first over against Brigstock, but opener Josh Smith carried his bat for 65 to push his side up to 145-5. He added 102 for the fourth wicket with Lachie McMillan (37).

Brigstock reached 63-2 in reply, but slumped to 109-8 by the close as Town spinners Karanpal Singh (4-24) and Lewis Bruce (2-15) took charge.

​Oundle beat Finedon by seven wickets after winning by the same margin at Desborough in their opening fixture earlier in the day.

In both games Oundle’s bowling attack were in terrific form with Cambs Minor Counties star Harrison Craig on top of his game.

Craig bagged 4-8 from three overs and five balls as Desborough were despatched for just 89, a total Oundle passed in seven overs and five balls after a flying start from openers Mark Hodgson (36 from 26 balls) and Patrick Harrington (27 from 12 balls).

Finedon fared little better crashing to 102 all out in 16 overs and three balls. It took Oundle another 13 overs and one ball to win this contest with Connor Craig (47, 37 balls) and brother Harrison (36, 23 balls), who had earlier taken 3-18 with his left-arm spin, sharing an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 68.

Left-arm seamer Arjun Kamte (4-23) had bowled superbly at the start of the Finedon innings.