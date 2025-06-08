George lit up a soggy Saturday with a superb century for Market Deeping, while Barnack and Asim Butt suffer frustration despite top performances

George Woods in action for Market Deeping at Burghley Park. Photo David Lowndes.

Talented teenager George Woods lit up a soggy Saturday on the local cricket scene.

Woods, a recruit from Newborough CC, cracked a brilliant 133 for the struggling Market Deeping side in a Lincs Premier Division fixture at Burghley Park. He added 214 for the fourth wicket with former Peterborough Town and Oundle Town player Sam Jarvis as Deeping recovered from 25-3 to post an imposing 316-7 in their 50 overs.

And a first win of the season for next-to-bottom Deeping looked on the cards as Burghley were on 96-3 from 16 overs when heavy rain forced an abandonment, although Pete Foster (36no) and Sam Potter (27no) has rescued the home side from 24-3 after veteran Lee Peacock had snaffled two early wickets.

Woods struck 18 fours and three sixes in an innings that occupied 131 balls. Jarvis hit 11 fours and a six in his 85. Mustafa Mughal hit a breezy undefeated 31 late in the Deeping innings. Captain Alex Ashwin and off spinner Mohammed Azhar claimed two wickets apiece for Burghley who remain fourth.

Abandoned games were the theme of the day in the Lincs Premier Division with Bourne failing to reach halfway in their home game with Lindum, while Spalding were struggling at 32-3 chasing Grantham’s 229-9 when play was halted.

Dan Freeman (3-38) bowled well for Bourne as Lindum reached 194-5 in 44 overs and Nilantha Atapattu (3-32) performed with credit for Spalding.

Stamford Town and Ufford Park completed Cambs League fixtures, but probably wished they hadn’t. Stamford lost their Division Two game by 112 runs at Southill Park and Ufford Park were beaten by seven wickets at home to City of Ely in Division Three after mustering just 95 all out.

Barnack were another club to suffer frustration with the weather, especially Asim Butt who was 99 not out when the village club’s innings against Division Three high fliers March Town came to an end at 175-9. March were in trouble at 63-5 when the game was called off with Shahzad Amir and Amir Munir both taking two wickets.

Wisbech Town and Ramsey Town games in Division One were both curtailed. Ramsey were struggling at 66-5 in response to 130 from Cambridge St Giles. Mark Saunders, who was also unbeaten on 21 at the close, and Elliott Cafferkey both claimed three wickets for ‘The Rams.’

Danny Haynes top scored with 47 as Wisbech were dismissed for 161 by Old Leysians at Harecroft Road. The visitors were 32-1 when the heavens opened.