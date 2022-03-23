Free cricket, hockey, football and tennis, and a free lunch, for eligible youngsters in the Easter school holidays at City of Peterborough Sports Club
City of Peterborough Sports Club, in partnership with Peterborough City Council. are offering free Easter Holiday sports sessions, and a free lunch for young children who qualify for free school meals.
By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:27 pm
Children in years one to six who are entitled to free school meals are eligible to take part at the club’s Bretton Gate from April 4 to April 7 (9.30am-to 1.30pm). The sporting activities will include cricket, football, hockey and tennis.
Further information is available from www.cityofpeterboroughsportsclub.co.uk. The sessions are fully funded by the Department for Education (DfE).