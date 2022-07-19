Fourth ton takes local legend past 1,000 runs for the season, Saif stars for City, notable double for Newborough Bulls, first Rutland League defeats for Castor and Market Deeping

Ajaz Akhtar in batting action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ajaz Akhtar, a successful former skipper of Peterborough Town and Cambridgeshire, bashed his fourth century of the season to lead Barnack to a 167-run win over Falcon in Hunts Division One. Akhtar cracked 146 which is the second highest score of his career – his top three have all arrived this summer – to move past 1,000 runs for the summer.

James Withshire was another Hunts League centurian, but his 104 for Sawtry came in a losing Division Two cause at the hands of Nassington. A twow0ciket win for Nassington moved them up to second place, just 8 points behind inactive leaders Werrington.

In the South Lincs League there was a notable double success for Newborough Bulls over Boston. The first team won their Premier Division clash by 39 runs with Shiva Teekasingh, Tom Shipman and Joe Mills all taking three wickets as Boston were dismissed for 114.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Cawley (92), Lewis Hearn (74) and Nick Lawton (4-30) were the top peformers as Newborough 2nds romped to a 184-run in Division One. The Bulls are five points clear of Moulton Harrox in this division.

Bourne 2nds maintained their title push in the Premier Division with an exciting 1-run win over Freiston at the Abbey Lawn as Adam Binns’ half century proved vital.

In Division Two Castor 2nds are hard on the heels of leaders Skegness 2nds after a 30-run win over Long Sutton 2nds which featured a fine unbeaten 72 from Kev Johnson. Reece Brant smacked 202 not out as Skegness beat Orton Park 3rds by 172 runs.

Market Deeping and Castor have both suffered their first Rutland League defeats of the season.

After seven straight wins in Division Two Deeping went down by just one wicket at Ketton, while Castor followed six wins on the spin in Division Four East with a 5-wicket reverse at City 2nds.

James Hook bashed 104 in Deeping’s 242-8 at Pit Lane, but Ketton’s greater depth and consistency won the day. The losers are 10 points clear of Werrington after the city side skittled Newborough for a paltry 51 to complete a 115-run win. Amandeep Dhindsa took 6-29 for Werrington.

City passed Castor’s 203-4 with two overs to spare. Danyaal Malik (69) and Shakil Hussain (65) were the City stars after Aussie Bevan Stokie had scored 94 for Castor. Orton Park are now top after demolishing Peterborough Town 2nds by 9 wkts.

City’s first team also enjoyed a big day in Division One as Mohammed Saif’s 142 propelled them to 306 all out and an 89-run win at Burghley Park. Saif hit 8 sixes and 13 fours. Tashwin Lukas struck a speedy 61 before Zeshan Pervez collected 5 wickets as Burghley were dismissed for 217.

Reigning champions Peterborough Town are back on top of this division after cruising to an 8-wicket win at bottom club Uffington. Town don’t usually field many stars in this competition, but two gun batters David Clarke (96no) and Chris Milner (77) saw them sail past Uffington’s 196 all out in under 20 overs. Clarke struck 5 sixes.