Final day drama as Barnack snatch a title,3-way tussle for top spot after Ramsey defeat, relegation struggle continues for Market Deeping, while Peterborough Town's hopes of a title have evaporated

Kyle Medcalf struck 91 for Peterborough Town at Old Northamptonians. Photo David Lowndes.

Barnack have snatched the Cambs Division Three title on the final day of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The villagers cruised to an 8-wicket win at home to LGR on Saturday, while Cambourne, who started the day on top, were beaten at home by Eaton Socon seconds. That left Barnack 11 points clear at the top after a perfectly timed title charge. March Town who battled with Cambourne for top spot for most of the season finished 3rd, while Ufford Park finished bottom after winning just one of their 18 matches.

A steady bowling display led by Muhammed Yaseen (3-20) meant LGR were dismissed for 136. Shahzad Amir, Ali Zeb and Zaheer Abbas each picked up two wicket for Barnack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That total proved no challenge for Barnack who were once more led by in-form master batsman Asim Butt who was unbeaten on 53 from 38 balls when victory was completed.

Stamford Town slumped to a next-to-bottom finish in Division Two after losing their final match by a huge 259-run margin at Cambridge NCI. Home batsman Steve Owston finished 214 not out as his side reached 392-3 in their 50 overs.

The Division One title race remains a thriller with the top three separated by just 15 points with just 2 games to go. Winning teams can pick up 30 points at this level.

Ramsey lost top spot after losing by 4 wickets at Wisbech yesterday. Ben Saunders (84no) dominated ‘The Rams’ 185 all out and it looked like being a crucial knock as Wisbech slipped to 4-3 in reply, but Josh Bowers (55) held firm and Chris Clark (38) and Sam Albutt (31) assisted well to get the home side home. Clark had earlier taken 3 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other title challengers met with Burwell & Exning winning by 16 runs at Saffron Walden to move to the top, by 5 points from second-placed Ramsey who will fancy a maximum points haul next Saturday (September 6) from a trip to rock-bottom Upwood. Ramsey’s last 2 matches are against the bottom 2.

The Lincs Premier Division relegation battle also looks likely to go down to the wire. Bottom club Nettleham are favourites to go down, but one of Market Deeping or Spalding look likely to join them. Both lost on Saturday with Deeping battling hard before losing by 5 wickets at leaders Bracebridge Heath and Spalding putting up a decent fight before accepting a 3-wicket loss at home to second-placed Lindum.

Deeping are now a point above Spalding with 3 games to go. Bracebridge were 31-4 chasing 170 at Deeping before recovering to win. Matty Mills (48) and pro Aasher Mehmood (44) made sure Deeping posted a respectable total before Kester Sainsbury and Sam Jarvis picked up 2 early wickets apiece.

Spalding were 84-0, but lost their last 10 wickets for just 30 runs leaving Aussie leg-spinner Walter Kinlock (5-42) to make Lindum sweat. Divyesh Vaseeharan (43) and Joe Manton (35) had opened the batting for Spalding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Berry took 4 wickets as Bourne dismissed Sleaford for just 85 on the way to a 5-wicket win at the Abbey Lawn, while Burghley Park’s fine first season at this level continued with a 133-run over Grantham. Sam Potter (59) and James Laud (56) scored best in Burghley’s 261 all-out.

The Northants Premier Division title race is all over bar the shouting. Reigning champions Finedon are now 49 points clear of second-placed Peterborough Town after the city side’s slightly unfortunate defeat at Old Northamptonians yesterday. Kyle Medcalf (91) batted well as Town posted 294-9 in their 50 overs and the home side were 196-5 in just under 34 overs when rain washed out the rest of the game. The home side were awarded victory under the Duckworth-Lewis formula.

Oundle Town bounced back to form with a 5-wicket win at home to Rushden & Higham. Patrick Harrington smashed 6 sixes in a 31-ball 66 not out to speed his team to victory after the visitors had been dismissed for 155.

Oundle are at Peterborough Town next Saturday (11am) in a game with only local bragging rights at stake. Finedon need to win 1 of their final 3 matches to be sure of finishing top for the 4th season in a row and they are at home to relegated Kettering Town next.