England Test star turned out for Burghley Park 2nds, Falcon downed by high-flying Hampton, Drake’s delight, Bulls batter Boro to go top, 11 sixes for Anjum, eight for Manzoor, but Peterborough Town’s youngsters win the day

Dean Headley in his England days. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images.

Joe Youngs finished on 133 not out as Burghley amassed 257-4.

Second-placed Hampton seconds beat third placed Falcon seconds by four wickets in a high-scoring Division Two game. Saqib Ali (60) and Mohammed Zafar (51) enabled Hampton to get past Falcon’s 251-9.

Mark Drake claimed his second ton of the month as Bretton piled up 332-4 in 45 overs to set up a huge 251-run win over Huntingdon seconds.

The Hampton second team that beat Falcon in a Hunts Division Two game. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Gareth Hook claimed four wickets with zero runs conceded from five overs as second-placed Burghley romped to a nine-wicket Division One win at bottom club Sawtry. The villagers were bowled out for just 66.

Newborough toppled previously unbeaten Billingborough to move top of South Lincs Division One. Harry Richardson and Tom Olley both took four wickets as Billingborough were dismissed for 137 and a rapid start from openers Tim Shipman (66) and David Cooper (30) ensured the Bulls roared to victory in just 20 overs. Spalding are up to second in the Premier Division after beating Market Deeping seconds in a high-scoring affair.

Saad Anjum smashed 11 sixes in a brilliant 115 batting at number eight as City beat Uffington by 79 runs in Rutland Division One.

Peterborough Town made it a magnificent seven wins in seven matches with a six-wicket success at Market Deeping. Fifteen year-old leg spinner Rohan Kundaje claimed 4-31 as Deeping posted 208 in their 45 overs. In -form Kyle Medcalf (74) and 16 year-old Sam Jarvis (61) then batted well as Town secured victory with two overs to spare. Pro Zeeshan Manzoor clubbed eight sixes in his 97 for Deeping.

Ufford Park beat Division Two leaders Newborough by 69 runs in a high-scoring clash at St Martin’s Road. Hamish Bell struck 98 in Ufford’s 309-9 with Patrick Harrington making 79. Harrington then bagged 4-45 with the ball as Newborough were dismissed for 240.

AK 11 won for the second game in a row to climb off the bottom of Cambs Division Three. It was a tense affair though as late runs from Mohammed Zahid (46no) saw AK to a one-wicket win at Burwell seconds.

Peterborough Town seconds and Oundle seconds are top of Northants Divisions Two and Three respectively.