Domestic treble for classy Peterborough Town kids and the local cricket roll of honour 2023
The city youngsters won their Borders League play-off final at Oakham by 28 runs to add that title to their Hunts County Cup and Hunts County League successes.
Oliver Drake top scored with an unbeaten 31 in Town’s 137-3 in 20 overs with DJ Sivaganeshan retiring on 30 and Sid Shanmugaraj making 26.
Sivaganeshan completed a classy all-round day with a 3-6 spell with the ball, while Theo Walton weighed in with 3-8 as Oakham were dismissed for 109.
Town’s senior side suffered a disappointing Northants Premier League season, but still picked up two prestigious T20 titles.
Newborough finsihed a creditable runners-up in the South Lincs Championship behind Long Sutton after rivals Moulton Harrox lost their final game at the weekend by 62 runs at Sleaford seconds.
Burghley Park seconds thrashed Billingborough seconds by 157 runs to wrap up fourth place in Division Three. Star performers were Christopher Armstrong (68), Alex Ashwin (55) and James Biggs (3-3).
LOCAL ROLL OF HONOUR
NORTHANTS LEAGUE
T20 Champions – Peterborough Town
Division 11 Champions – Oundle 3rds
HUNTS LEAGUE
Division 1 Champions – Barnack
RUTLAND LEAGUE
Division 1 Champions – Barnack
Division 2 Champions – Long Sutton
Division 3 Champions – Stamford Town
Division 4 Champions – Adidda
Stamford Charity Cup Winners – Bourne
Stamford Shield Winners – Peterborough Town.
SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE
Championship Champions – Long Sutton
Division One Champions – Burghley Park
MIDWEEK LEAGUE
Division 1 Champions – Pak Azad
Division 2 Champions – Peterborough City
Division 3 Champions – Peterborough Champs
Killingworth Cup Winners – Werrington
John Bigham Plate Winners – Newborough.