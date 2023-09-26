Domestic treble for classy Peterborough Town kids and the local cricket roll of honour 2023

The Peterborough Town Under 13 squad that won the Borders League play-off.

​The city youngsters won their Borders League play-off final at Oakham by 28 runs to add that title to their Hunts County Cup and Hunts County League successes.

Oliver Drake top scored with an unbeaten 31 in Town’s 137-3 in 20 overs with DJ Sivaganeshan retiring on 30 and Sid Shanmugaraj making 26.

Sivaganeshan completed a classy all-round day with a 3-6 spell with the ball, while Theo Walton weighed in with 3-8 as Oakham were dismissed for 109.

Town’s senior side suffered a disappointing Northants Premier League season, but still picked up two prestigious T20 titles.

Newborough finsihed a creditable runners-up in the South Lincs Championship behind Long Sutton after rivals Moulton Harrox lost their final game at the weekend by 62 runs at Sleaford seconds.

Burghley Park seconds thrashed Billingborough seconds by 157 runs to wrap up fourth place in Division Three. Star performers were Christopher Armstrong (68), Alex Ashwin (55) and James Biggs (3-3).

LOCAL ROLL OF HONOUR

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

T20 Champions – Peterborough Town

Division 11 Champions – Oundle 3rds

HUNTS LEAGUE

Division 1 Champions – Barnack

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division 1 Champions – Barnack

Division 2 Champions – Long Sutton

Division 3 Champions – Stamford Town

Division 4 Champions – Adidda

Stamford Charity Cup Winners – Bourne

Stamford Shield Winners – Peterborough Town.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Championship Champions – Long Sutton

Division One Champions – Burghley Park

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Division 1 Champions – Pak Azad

Division 2 Champions – Peterborough City

Division 3 Champions – Peterborough Champs

Killingworth Cup Winners – Werrington