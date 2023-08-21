Dan Oldham bowling for Peterborough Town seconds against Rushden & Higham. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side are fourth, 35 points behind surprise leaders Brigstock, with just four matches left to play.

Town do have the three teams above them still to play, starting with out-of-form Oundle Town at Milton Road on Saturday (11am), but they would need to win all their remaining matches and hope Brigstock and second-placed Finedon drop points elsewhere.

"Four wins and you never know,” Clarke said. “We’re currently playing very well.”

Sreehari Subramonian bowling for Peterborough Town seconds against Rushden & Higham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town moved to within three points of Oundle on Saturday with a five-wicket win at Kislingbury, while their neighbours were losing by 92 runs at Old Northamptonians, the team that started the day bottom of the table.

A third ton of the season for opener Josh Smith (106no) and an unbroken stand of 95 with in-form Scott Howard (41no) enabled Town to recover from 105-5 to pass Kislingbury’s 199-6 with more than two overs to spare.

Oundle never looked likely to get close to their victory target of 266 at ONs leaving Saturday’s derby a must-win match for both teams.

All-rounder Lewis Bruce is expected to return for Town, but seamer Mark Edwards has left the club.

Brigstock host Overstone on Saturday when Finedon are at Desborough. It would be a surprise if either of them slipped up.

Peterborough Town seconds lost their Northants Division One game against leaders Rushden & Higham at Bretton Gate after the visitors escaped from 10-2 to post a 50-over total of 299-7.

Shiv Patel (128) and high-class pro Chanaka Ruwansiri (122) did the damage for Rushden.

Town’s best performers were Kayani Farukh Ali (4-57), Nadir Haider (3-37 & 47) and Daniel Oldham (38).

Oundle thirds are closing in on the Northants Division 11 title. They are 58 points clear after an eight-wicket win over Wolllaston thirds.

Opener Matthew Ingram carried his bat for 109 for Oundle seconds, but they still lost their Division Three clash by four wickets to Brixworth seconds.

BARNACK ARE BEST

The villagers clinched the Rutland Division One title with a game to spare after a 119-run win at Werrington as Mohammed Raheel (64no) and Tanveer Hussain (4-16) starred.

It’s a first title since 2018 for Barnack who have won all of their eight completed matches.