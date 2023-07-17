News you can trust since 1948
DJ rocks as Town kids power on in Nationals, but defeat for Nassington's county champions

​Peterborough Town have powered into the last 16 of the ECB National Under 13 competition.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

​The city kids travelled to Norfolk to see off Great Melton by 21 runs in the first national round.

Openers Dj Sivaganeshan and Sid Sha nmugaraj both retired unbeaten on 30 as Town posted 124-2 in their 20 overs. Sivaganeshan also claimed two wickets as the hosts closed on 103-8.

Town now tackle the champions of Warwickshire or Northants.

The Peterborough Town Under 13 team at Great Melton CC.The Peterborough Town Under 13 team at Great Melton CC.
County champions Nassington bowed out at the first National round stage in the Under 15 competition. They were beaten by eight wickets at home by Norfolk-based Downham Stow.

Matthew Borley top scored with an unbeaten 31 in Nassington’s 1 04-7.

The other team members were: Charlie Sharpe, Alec Baker, Rory Jones, Tobias Snape, Toby Green, Jess Lawrence, Charlie Hart, Josh Whaley, Humzah Hussain and Henry Randall.

