Deeping dish out a big Bourne beating, Barnack survive, champagne on ice for Ramsey

​Market Deeping completed a rare double over neighbours Bourne in the LIncs Premier Division A15 derby.

​And Deeping dished out a pair of monster wins against their big rivals as they followed a nine-wicket mauling in June with a 143-run win at Outgang Road on Saturday,

In their last home game Deeping conceded over 400 runs in 50 overs, but on this occasion their batsmen inflicted heavy punishment by posting 409-6.

Saqlain Arshad started the carnage with 91 from just 47 balls (eight sixes, eight fours) before Hayatullah Niazi (79 not out, 56 balls, four sixes) and captain James Hook (62, 35 balls, six sixes) finished it off. Opener Connor Gillett (73) offered more sedate support.

George Woods batting for Market Deeping against Bourne. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Bourne opener Sam Evision made a blistering response with a breathtaking 127 from just 63 balls for a strike rate of more than two a ball! But once he departed after hitting 12 fours and seven sixes there was a procession of wickets. Arshad completed a decent day with 4-76.

Bourne are sixth and Deeping eighth, but it looks like Long Sutton and Spalding could be relegated.

Sutton’s fate had looked obvious well before an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of leaders Scunthorpe on Saturday, when Spalding lost a crunch match by 59 runs at home to Grimsby to slip into the bottom two.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Hayatullah Niazi batting for Market Deeping against Bourne. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Barnack secured survival in Division Three with a seven-wicket win over relegation rivals Huntingdon who will now go down.

Muhammed Yaseen (4-30), Ali Zeb (3-14) and Umair Tariq (50no) were the star Barnack performers.

But there was no great escape from relegation in Division Two for Stamford Town or March Town.

Stamford put up a good fight in a 28-run defeat to champions Castor, but March were thumped by 207 runs at Upwood who will join Castor in Division One next season.

Sam Evison bowling for Bourne against Market Deeping. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Bevan Stokie (90), Marcus Papworth (87) and Stuart Dockerill (3-25) were the main men for Castor. Tom Williams hit a defiant 57 for Stamford.

The champagne is on ice for Division One leaders Ramsey who were crushed by nine wickets by Eaton Socon, but, as second-placed Histon also lost, the Rams are still hot favourites for the title with two games to go. They host third-placed Foxton Granta on Saturday (11am).