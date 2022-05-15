Aron Visser celebrates his ton for March Town against Histon. Photo: Pat Ringham

It’s now 36 Northants Premier Division games without defeat and a customary place at the top of the table for the city side who overcame a sloppy display in the field to beat Old Northamptonians by five wickets at Bretton Gate on Saturday.

Danny Mohammed was the star of the show as Town recovered from 48-3 to chase down the visitors’ 50-over score of 263-7 with almost four overs to spare. The 23 year-old all-rounder smacked his first ECB League ton for Town, finishing on 125 not out, an innings that included 12 fours and three sixes, the mightiest of which sealed victory.

Mohammed added 72 for the fourth wicket with skipper David Clarke (30) and a decisive 133 for the fifth wicket with Alex Mitchell whose 60 arrived at almost a run a ball.

Town had looked like chasing a much bigger total when classy Amrit Basra (102) and captain Thomas Hafil (88) were adding 193 for the second ONs wicket, but the off-spin of Josh Smith (3-57) did most to ensure the city side were chasing a much more manageable target.

Town’s arrival at the top was helped by Oundle stubbornly batting for a draw at Kislingbury Temperance who had started the day level on points with Town.

The hosts were struggling at 17-3, but eventually posted 251-8. Teenager Sam Jarvis batted throughout Oundle’s 50 overs for an unbeaten 54 as his side closed on 141-7.

Captain Courtney Kruger lifted his Bourne side past Bracebridge Heath’s 237-9 at the Abbey Lawn. Openers Jordan Temple (63) and Sam Evison (51) started Bourne’s reply with a stand of 75 which quickly became 101-4 before Kruger stepped up with an innings which occupied just 71 balls (11 fours, one six). Reigning champions Bourne have won all four of their matches, but sit one point behind leaders Grantham.

In contrast Market Deeping have lost all four of their Premier Division games and have only Skegness below them in the table. Hyatullah Niazi (5-40) and Dave Sargeant (66) received precious little support in a 68-run defeat at home to Scunthorpe.

Spaalding, who beat Louth last week to get off the mark for the season, were shot out for just 41 at home to Lindum to complete a huge 253-run defeat.

There was a first Cambs Division One ton for March Town’s South African import Aron Visser who cracked 103 in a terrific five-wicket win over reigning champions Histon at Burrowmoor Road. Visser hit five fours and five sixes in a 97-ball knock and added 160 for the third wicket with Brandon Phillips (73).

Wisbech remain top after a fourth straight win as half centuries from Sam Albutt and Jamie Seabrook set up a 107-run win over Newmarket, but Ramsey were pipped by Eaton Socon and Stamford Town were well beaten by Old Leysians despite 53 from Lewis Spice.

In Division Two a solid team display saw Castor home by four wickets at Waresley, but Ufford Park went down by two wickets in a high-scoring game against leaders Southill Park. Andy Larkin struck 93 of Ufford’s 222.

RESULTS

Northants Premier Division

Kislingbury Temperanace 251-8 (F. Ahmed 111, J. Pope 4-29, T. Norman 2-18) drew with Oundle 141-7 (S. Jarvis 54no)

Peterborough Town 266-5 (D. Mohammed 125no, A. Mitchell 60, D. Clarke 30) beat Old Northamptonians 263-7 (A. Basra 102, T. Hafil 88, J. Smith 3-56) by 5 wkts

Lincs Premier Division

Bourne 241-6 (C. Kruger 77, J. Temple 63, S. Evison 51) beat Bracebridge Heath 237-9 (K. Spence 66, A. Willerton 56, B. Diplock 4-23) by 4 wkts

Scunthorpe 212 (K. Bansal 66, H. Niazi 5-40) beat Market Deeping 144 (D. Sargeant 66) by 68 runs

Lincoln 294-4 (G. Robins 109no, R. Cook 79) beat Spalding 41 by 253 runs

Cambs Division One

March 259-5 (A. Visser 103, B. Phillips 73, A. Conyard 44) beat Histon 257-9 (T. Newman 113, S. Welcher 3-36, D. Haselgrave 3-45) by 5 wkts

Eaton Socon 168-8 (M. Cafferkey 3-37) beat Ramsey 167 (K. Judd 67, C. Meiring 5-27) by 2 wkts

Old Leysians 182-4 (A. Birch 2-33) beat Stamford 181 (L. Spice 53, A. Hulme 42) by 6 wkts

Wisbech 258-8 (S. Albutt 56, J. Seabrook 53, R. Clark 32) beat Newmarket 151 (G. Gowler 2-19, J. Porter 2-21, G. Freear 2-23, K. Haynes 2-40) by 107 runs

Cambs Division Two

Southill Park 225-8 (M. Stepehenson 4-34, M. Raheel 2-31) beat Ufford Park 222 (A. Larkin 93, W. Javed 37) by 2 wkts