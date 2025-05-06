Cricketing royalty umpired an excellent win for Peterborough Town Under 13 girls
Cricketing royalty attended Peterborough Town’s ECB Under 13 Girls Vitality National KO Cup tie at Eversholt at the weekend.
The daughter of former England captain Sir Alastair Cook was in the Eversholt team and a man with 12,472 Test runs to his name umpired the game.
And the Town youngsters emerged victorious by seven wickets thanks to a clinical run chase which included disciplined batting and sharp running between the wickets.
Eversholt scored 88-3 in their 20 overs with Town reaching their victory target with seven wickets and six overs in hand. The city side have made great progress since their formation on 2023.
