Champions Ramsey CC end a long wait, nervous last day ahead for Spalding

Ramsey CC celebrate their Cambs Division One title success. Photo courtesy of Ramsey CC.

​Ramsey CC are celebrating their first Cambs top-flight title for 10 years.

The Rams have barely challenged for honours since last winning Division One in 2014, but they’ve been a dominant force in 2024.

A tense two-wicket win over third-placed Foxton Granta at Cricketfield Lane finally sealed top spot with a game to spare. Ramsey must now battle through two play-off matches to reach the top-class East Anglian Premier Division starting at Essex-based Halstead CC, winners of the Two Counties First Division, on Sunday.

Foxton Grant slumped from 84-2 to 117 all out last weekend with Michael Cafferkey bagging 5-24.

It looked like being enough when Ramsey crashed to 80-8, but the experience of Mark Edwards (29no) and Elliott Cafferkey knocked off the rest of the runs.

Ramsey will finish their Cambs League season at Wisbech on Saturday. The Fenmen have enjoyed a strong finish to the season, one that continued with a 26-run win over Sawston & Babraham seconds. Ryan Clark (47 & 3-35) was their star man.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Spalding Town face an anxious last day as they try and preserve their Lincs Premier Division status.

Spalding need to beat their already relegated neighbours Long Sutton at home (11.30am) and hope one of Grimsby or Nettleham lose their final fixtures. Grimsby are at home to second-placed Lindum and Nettleham visit fourth-placed Woodhall Spa.

Sutton already did Spalding one favour by beating Nettleham by four wickets in a low scoring game at Paradise Lane last weekend. Paul Edgeller, Josh Baker and Davico Kruger all took three wickets as Nettleham were shot out for 91.

Spalding also lost, by 21 runs at Lindum, but picked up enough bonus points in a high-scoring clash to keep their survival hopes alive. Joe Manton’s 77 pushed Spalding up to 253 all out.

Spalding were also indebted to Bourne who pipped Grimsby by 10 runs at the Abbey Lawn. Star man for Bourne was wicket-keeper Carl Wilson who top scored with 56 not out in his side’s 158 and then dispensed with his gloves to take two wickets.

Market Deeping lost by three wickets at home to Grantham.