Castor win a thriller, Long Sutton pull off the shock of the season and overseas star batters Market Deeping

Peterborough Town second team opener Stuart Williams was unlucky to be bowled during a drawn Northants Division One game against Northampton Saints. Photo David Lowndes.

Castor extended their lead at the top of Cambs Division Two to 21 points after a dramatic five-run win at Kimbolton.

​The struggling hosts made life hard for Castor who slumped from 80-2 to 160 all out following a 65-run stand for the third wicket between Bevan Stokie (53) and Nick Kumpukkal (39 from 29 balls).

Kimbolton laboured in reply, but a stubborn eighth-wicket stand took them to within 15 runs of victory before recent recruit Oliver Calpin struck three times with his left-arm spin.

Calpin finished with figures of 3-24 from eight overs, while fellow left-armers Nick Cowley (3-34) and Dan Costello (2-31) also made useful contributions.

Veer Mangat on his way to a big score for Peterborough Town seconds against Northampton Saints in Northants Division One. Photo David Lowndes.

Most of the local Cambs League teams saw their fixtures washed out, but there was Division Three action for Ufford Park who went down by seven wickets at Eaton Socon seconds.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Lowly Long Sutton pulled off the shock of the season as they toppled reigning champions Lindum at Paradise Field.

Sutton won a rain-affected contest by 15 runs to claim a first win of the season and inflict just a second defeat on their visitors.

Sutton were 69-1 from 16 overs when rain interrupted their innings and the match was reduced to a 20-over game. Dan Oldfield (39no, 25 balls) pushed his side up to 104-6 with Lindum set 122 to win after a Duckworth-Lewis calculation.

Tight bowling throughout and a late three-wicket burst for Joe Whitaker restricted Lindum, who had started the day top of the table, to 105-8.

Bourne were skittled for just 63 as they went down to Sleaford at the Abbey Lawn and Market Deeping were battered by Scunthorpe’s overseas star Priyanshu Khanduri who smashed 174 from 137 balls as his side amassed 312-4 in their 50 overs.