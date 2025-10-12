Castor Cricket Club celebrations after strong South Lincs League season

Castor CC prize winners, from the left, Ben Adler, Ryan Evans, Callum and Charlie Johnson, Shaun Dunn and Stuart Dockerill

Castor Cricket Club held their annual presentation night at the Prince of Wales Feathers public house in the village.

The club celebrated title success in South Lincs Division Two, and the capture of the competition’s Dave Morris Trophy, plus the improvements in all 3 junior teams. Castor also celebrated the first games played by their women's team who hope to enter a league in 2026.

The award winners were 1XI Batting - Ryan Evans, 1XI Bowling - Stuart Dockerill, Most Promising Youngster - Chloe O'Toole, Most Improved Player - Ben Adler, U9 Player of the Year - Henry O'Toole, U11 Player of the Year - Freddie Chambers, U13 Player of the Year - Toby Carnaffan, Highest Score - Ryan Evans. Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Charlie & Sam Johnson (brother winners!) and Sumit Salkar, Best Bowling Award - Stuart Dockerill, Clubman of the Year - Callum Johnson.