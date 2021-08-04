Career best figures for Craig in Cambridgeshire draw
Harrison Craig of Oundle Town claimed career best figures of 8-76 as Cambridgeshire drew with Lincolnshire in the NCCA Championship at March.
That completed match figures of 12-218 for the left-arm spinner who will be a key man as Cambs take on Cumbria in Keswick in an NCCA Trophy 50-over semi-final on Sunday (August 8).
Scores: Lincs 363-8 (H. Craig 4-142) & 213 (H. Craig 8-76); Cambs 287 (C. Guest 105) & 205-7 (A. Thomason 73).
Lasst month Craig claimed 5-14 in a match against Essex when his victims included former England skipper Alistair Cook.