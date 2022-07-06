Captain Drake drives Bretton to victory, Falcons flying high, Burghley Park poised to challenge, Royal Strikers look strong

Action from City seconds (batting) against Ufford Park seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

Drake only took charge of the city club ahead of this season and it’s been a tough start for him and the team.

But Bretton pipped Nassington by eight runs to pick up just a second win of the Hunts Division Two season and Drake was the dominant force in the game.

He first struck a superb 134 not out (21 fours) in an opening spot as Bretton piled up 230-4 in a match reduced to 38 overs a side at Woodlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City 2nds before a comfortable Rutland League win over Ufford Park seconds, front row left to right, Aman Ghafoor, Haroon Rehman, Rahil Mahmood, Rayaan Malik, Muhib Akram, back, Imran Pervez, Wahab Anwas, Sheroz Hussain, Shakil Hussain, Haroon Rehman, Farhan Rehman, Abdul Malik.

And then Drake took three key wickets as Nassington closed on 222-8. Charles Anslow (61) and Asif Ali (54) top scored for the villagers.

Sheikh 11 are second in this division after leapfrogging Sawtry following a 17-run win at Bushfield.

Ali Haider (66no) was the man man for Sheikh as they posted 212-8 while Hayden Bream cracked 84 for Sawtry. Bream’s innings looked to have won the day for Sawtry, but they lost their last five wickets in a clatter.

In Division One leaders Buckden won the big game against Barnack by 17 runs. A ton for Lawrie Marsh proved decisive.

Third-placed Burghley Park look a serious title threat. They hammered Adidda by 176 runs after amsssing 292-6 in just 32 overs. Christopher Armstrong (93) and Sam Potter (58) led the way for Park.

Falcon seconds climbed to the top of Division Three after pipping previous leaders Upwood seconds by 20 runs. In a low-scoring game 52 from Falcon’s Shohaib Arshad was crucial.

Andy Briault’s 79 was a big factor in a three wicket win for Burghley Park seconds at Southill Park seconds.

Lenu Leons struck 51 and claimed 3-33 as Royal Strikers proved 67 runs too good for Biggleswade seconds in Division Four. The Strikers are 13 points clear at the top in their first season since formation.

Bourne seconds were denied victory against Sleaford seconds at the Abbey Lawns by heavy rain. Ben Woodward had been dismissed for 99 as Bourne were just 14 runs from winning with seven wickets and many overs in hand.