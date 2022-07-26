Cambs wrap up an easy win in first Championship match at Bretton Gate for 20 years

Cambridgeshire wrapped up victory in their NCCA Championship match at Northumberland early on the third day at Bretton Gate.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:07 pm
Mohammed Danyaal in action
Nine wickets was the winning margin for Cambs on their first Championship game in the city for a decade after the visitors started Tuesday still 25 runs short of making the hosts bat again, and they had just two wickets left.

There was some early defiance from the Northumberland tail, but they were eventually dismissed for 289, leaving Cambs just 21 to win which they managed for the loss of just one wicket.

Only one Peterborough Town player was in action on his home ground and Mohammed Danyaal claimed 2-30 from 9 overs in the Northumberland first innings and 0-42 from 9 overs in the second innings. He finished 5 not out as Cambs reached 433-8 in their first innings in reply to 164 from Northumberland.

Cambs skipper Wayne White was the star of the show making a superb 173 before taking three wickets in the Northumberland second innings.

