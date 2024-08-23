Cambs' veterans take on Wales in a National Over 50s semi-final

Ajaz Akhtar is Cambs Over 50s captain. Photo David Lowndes.

Cambs aim to reach the ECB National Over 50s Final for the first time when they host Wales in a semi-final at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge on Sunday (1pm)

Former Peterborough Town star Ajaz Akhtar will skipper a Cambs side which also includes former Market Deeping man Chris Jones. Ex-Town county over 50 regulars Dominic Ralfs and Mark Drake are both unavailable.

Cambs are hoping to go one better than last season when they lost to Yorkshire at the semi-final stage by virtue of losing more wickets in a tied game.

Yorkshire play Essex in the other semi-final.

It’s a big weekend for Oundle Town who could go top of the Northants Premier Division with a win over Peterborough Town at Milton Road on Saturday (11am).

And on Sunday they contest the South Regional ECB T20 Finals at North Hants and Basingstoke CC. Oundle play Bristol in their semi-final and then they could face Preston Nomads or Hayes in the final.

The top two in Rutland Division One, Peterborough Town and City CC, clash at Bretton Gate on Sunday (Noon).