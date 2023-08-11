​A team including former Peterborough Town stars Ajaz Akhtar and Dominic Ralfs will travel to face Lancashire at Southport and Birkdale CC in a last eight tie on Sunday.

Cambs, who dominated their group matches, beat Berkshire by 62 runs in their last-16 tie at Foxton last weekend.

Akhtar and Ralfs were a supreme opening bowling attack at Bretton Gate, but the former concentrates on batting these days.

Jai Venugopal on his way to 50 for Peterborough Town at Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Opener Akhtar scored 25 of a Cambs’ 45-over total of 193-8 before Ralfs (3-28, nine overs) helped dimsised Berkshire for 131.

Long-time Cambs Minor Counties skipper Nigel Gadsby top scored for the over 50s with 60.

Rain saved the Cambs NCCA side from a certain defeat in their Eastern Division Two game against Bedfordshire at Saffron Walden.

Beds were 81-0 chasing 120 for victory when play was abandoned.

Peterborough Town's Santosh Bindumadhaven batting for Peterborough Town at Werrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

City man, and former Peterborough Town all-rounder, Mohammed Danyaal struck 51 of Cambs’ first innings score of 232 batting at number nine. Danyaal also took 3-80 as Beds replied with 394-9.

Cambs, who start a three-day game against Hertfordshire at Hertford CC on Sunday, were then dismissed for 281 second time around.

Cambs, who are second in a five-team division, play their final NCCA Championship fixture of the season against Cumbria at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base between Sunday, August 20 and Tuesday, August 22.

In Rutland Division One Thomas Hoyle (108no) and Josh Bowers (102) both struck centuries as bottom club Wisbech won by 30 runs at Burghley Park in Rutland Division One.

Wisbech posted 237 before Mark Hodgson replied with 91 for Burghley.

Runaway leaders Barnack were robbed of certain victory at Uppingham by an ill-timed spell of rain.

The home side were 36-7 chasing 175 when the match was abandoned.

Peterborough Town beat Werrington by 45 runs at Campbell Drive.

Jai Venugopal top scored in Town’s 177-5 with 50. Hassan Ameir struck 60 for Werrington as Rohan Kundaje, Aakash Patel and Kayani Farukh Ali all took three wickets.