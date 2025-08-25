Burghley Park complete a hat-trick of wins against Peterborough Town to open up the Rutland Division One title race, Pak Azad set for back-to-back titles

Hayatullah Niazi bowling for Peterborough Town at Kettering Town on Saturday. Photo Andy Dann

Burghley Park opened up the Rutland Division One title race by beating reigning champions Peterborough Town in a tight contest at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

It’s a third win of the season for Burghley over the city side – twice in the top flight and once in a T20 clash – but they had to work hard for a two-wicket win after a contest of fluctuating fortunes.

There was a rare Sunday outing for Town professional Hayatullah Niazi and he dominated his side’s modest total of 172 with a typically belligerent 86 from 70 balls. No other Town man made more than 14 as James Laud (4-19) and Chris Logan (3-36) shone with the ball.

Laud (45, 32 balls) also got the visitors’ innings off to flier, but NIazi (3-29) and fellow seamer Abdullah Raza (3-41) took wickets regularly and Burghley slipped to 119-7 before Logan (34) and Charles Sharpe (25no) steadied the ship.

Burghley are now top with one game left at Ufford Park next Sunday, but Town would probably still retain the title if they win their four remaining matches. The city side are at Werrington this weekend. The only games they have lost this season have been at the hands of Burghley.

Ufford Park won the battle of the bottom two yesterday by 6 wickets after chasing down an Oakham score of 267-6. Nofal Raja was man-of-the-match for the winners following a 2-23 spell with the ball with an unbeaten 86. Ansar took three Oakham wickets and Andy Larkin supported Raja with the bat by scoring 72.

In Division Two Uppingham Town are champions with two games to spare after a 265-run demolition of Orton Park. Charlie Cox struck 182 of Uppingham’s 399 all out.

Pak Azad claimed what should be a decisive win in their quest for back-to-back titles. The Division Three leaders – Division Four East champions last summer – beat rivals Northampton Saints by 48 runs in a high-scoring contest.

Second-placed United Sports beat Stamford Town by 8 wickets after skittling their visitors for just 93. Vinil Vijayan was the chief destroyer with 5-37 from his 9 overs.

Whittlesey closed the gap on Division Four East leaders Hampton to 7 points with a comfortable 7-wicket win over Peterborough Town 2nds. Star man for the winners was Josh Fox (3-13 & 52no) and he was backed up in the chase for Town’s 132 by Clive Evans (56).