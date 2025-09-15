Burghley Park clinch their first Rutland Division One crown, Pak Azad and Orton Park close to winning titles, but costly slip-up from Newborough

A Burghley Park team from earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Burghley Park have clinched the first Rutland Division One title in the club’s history...without bowling a ball at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perennial champions Peterborough Town needed to secure 2 maximum-point hauls from their final 2 games to pip Burghley by a single point, but rain forced the city side’s Sunday game at home to City CC to be abandoned halfway through.

City had posted a decent 217 all out when heavy and persistent rain arrived at Bretton Gate leaving Burghley to celebrate a season in which they did the double over their biggest rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Town player Mohammed Saif proved a big thorn in his old club’s side as he smacked 156 for City as Bashrat Hussain (5-18) and Karanpal Singh (4-23) worked their way through the rest of the batting.

Teams from Burghley in all divisions have now won 5 titles in the last 4 years.

Pak Azad need 5 points from their final game at Bourne next Sunday (September 21) to clinch the Division Three title. Rain stopped them securing a second title in 2 years yesterday after they had posted 188 against Northampton Saints. United Sports currently top the table, but they have completed their fixtures.

Benefield have won Division Four West after they received a walkover win on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newborough lost their grip on the South Lincs Championship title after suffering a last-game 7-wicket loss at Skegness. That’s opened the door for Moulton Harrox who beat Ketton Sports by 7 wickets and will now finish top if they beat Woodhall Spa 2nds in their final match.

Orton Park will win Division One if they beat Long Sutton 2nds next Saturday. The city side stayed ahead of sole challengers Billingborough with a 68-run win over Heckington on Saturday.

Connor Parnell finished unbeaten on 70 as Orton posted 214-5 before Oli Calpin returned figures of 4-25 as Heckington were dismissed for 146.

Market Deeping 2nds beat Moulton Harrox 2nds in a crunch relegation battle. Marcus Telford (4-13) and Fahad Saad (54) were the best performers in a 6-wicket success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final day of the Hunts League season saw a superb all-round display from Jon Dee of Hampton in a 6-wicket win over Werrington. Dee opened the bowling and bagged 5-14 and then opened the batting scoring 63.

The Hunts League Divisional winners were: 1 – Elstow, 2 – Ickwell, 3 – Werrington 2nds, 4 – Bharat Sports 2nds, 5 – Buckden.