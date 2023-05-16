Burghley Park batsmen bash it, two remarkable comebacks from Barnack, brothers-in-arms for Newborough Bulls

Pete Foster in action.

Ryan Gilmour and Pete Foster smashed Burghley Park beyond 200 in a T20 match.

Gilmour struck an unbeaten 86 from 57 balls and Foster finished unbeaten on 80 from 52 balls as Burghley closed on 213-1 at Ufford Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ufford were dismissed for 127 in reply as Alex Ashwin, Stuart Biggs and Josh Gallimore each picked up two wickets.

Bashrat Hussain in action.

Also successful in the first round were holders Bourne, Newborough Bulls and Market Deeping.

Holders Bourne despatched Castor by eight wickets after dismissing the villagers for 97 thanks mainly to some splendid bowling from Ben Woodward (5-16). Alfie Armstrong finished unbeaten on 50 for Castor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Lee took 3-15 as Deeping restricted Uppingham to 87-7 to set up a nine-wicket win. Josh Smith (55no) then raced Deeping to victory in 10.2 overs.

Newborough piled up 185-6 in 18 overs against Stamford Town who replied with a modest 115-2.

The first round of the Stamford KO T20 Shield takes place on Monday (May 22).

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rowland brothers put on 199 as Newborough hammered Market Deeping 2nds by 94 runs in the South Lincs Championships.

​After an excellent opening salvo from England over 70s player Nick Andrews (9-4-16-3) Newborough slipped to 34-4.

But Greg and Andrew Rowland joined forces to take the game away from Deeping.

Greg cracked an unbeaten 119 at better than a run-a-ball in an innings that include five sixes, while Andrew made 73 of Newborough’s 45-over total of 234-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That proved plenty despite a fine 54 from Khuram Mehrban.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Barnack stayed top of Hunts Division One after a remarkable game at Elstow.

It looked bleak for the table toppers when they were shot out for 75, but brilliance from Bashrat Hussain (9-4-6-7) helped rush the home side out for just 41!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RUTLAND LEAGUE

And Barnack are just four points off the top in Rutland Division One after another fine recovery and a nailbiting finish at Burghley Park.

Barnack were in trouble at 104-6 chasing the hosts’ 214-8, but a strong seventh wicket stand of 77 between Waqas Butt (55) and Tanveer Hussain (32no) set up a win achieved with eight balls and just one wicket to spare.

City cruised to a seven-wicket win at Wisbech Town in the only other game played at this level. Mohammed Saif finished unbeaten on 62 for City who had dismissed Wisbech for 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad