Brutal Bream powers Sawtry to success, Newborough stretch clear in the Championship and Werrington's Bilal blitzes Burghley Park

Hayden Bream smacked his second ton of the Hunts Division Two season as Sawtry gained a speedy revenge win over Royal Strikers.

The weekend before Strikers had maintained their challenge at the top of the table with a two-wicket against Sawtry, but the villagers came out on top in the return contest after another free-scoring contest by three wickets.

Bream had scored 74 and taken five wickets in the first clash and this time around he clubbed 122 from just 80 balls (11 4s, 4 6s) to power Sawtry to their victory target of 286 in 45 overs with three balls to spare. Michael Kay also contributed 71 after Lenu Leons (80) and Sacio Anthony (71no) had scored well for the second-placed Strikers.

Bream is now the leading run scorer in the division with 563 from 10 knocks. Leons is second best with 534 runs.

Omar Ali Khan was man-of-the-match in Bretton’s huge 230-run win at Biggleswade seconds after following a team top score of 84 with a 4-22 spell. Gulraiz Khan (75no) and Neil Buckingham (51) also scored well for Bretton before Tyler Downing bagged 5-13 as Biggleswade were shot out for just 54.

Amish Patel (84no) and Sohail Hayat (52no) steered Nassington to an eight-wicket win at Sheikh 11 who had been dismissed for 199.

In Division One Bharat Sports are the best placed local team in third after a 26-run win over AK 11. Dhaivat Mehta (42), Khuram Mehrban (3-17) and Zubair Mohammed (3-27) were their star men. Sudheer Jafeer struck a dominant 78 of Falcon’s 158 all out.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

David Cooper delivered an invaluable knock as Newborough stretched their lead in the Championship to 20 points. Cooper bashed 82 of his side’s 143 all out which proved 21 many for hosts Bourne seconds thanks to fine bowling from Xavier Wishart (4-29) and Shiva Teekasingh (4-29).

Orton Park hammered Freiston by 8 wickets in a top-of-the-table clash in Division One. The home side mustered just 110 as spin twins Clive Evans (4-16) and Oli Calpin (3-14) wreaked havoc. Evans also finished undefeated on 46 and Orton are now just a point behind their victims.

Castor remain top of Division Two after a thumping 269-run win over Spalding 2nds. Ryan Evans clattered four 6s and 17 4s in an innings of 133 batting at number seven for Castor. Stuart Dockerill returned figures of 5-4 in Spalding’s 51 all out.

Orton Park 2nds are just eight points behind in second after a 6-wicket win in Baston. Ali Ashen set up the win with a 4-13 spell as Baston were skittled for 110.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One leaders Burghley Park suffered just a second defeat of the season as Werrington proved 35 runs too strong. Bilal Mushtaq was the Werrington star scoring 132 of his side’s 274. Josh Weller struck 106 from just 76 balls in Burghley’s reply.

Reigning champions Peterborough Town are making stealthy progress up the table. Captain Kyle Medcalf cracked 83 in an 8-wicket success at Barnack and his side have plenty of games in hand on the three teams above them.

Hayden Brough clubbed 207 from 115 balls in Uppingham Town’s 99-run win at Werrington seconds in Division Two. Brough hit 12 6s and 21 4s. Binoy Thomas hit 148 from 122 balls as United Sports beat Bourne by 132 runs in Division Three. Ajay Joseph weighed in with 98 for the winners who piled up 343-8 in their 50 overs.

Youngster Jos Walker was 64 not out when Peterborough Town 2nds completed a 5-wicket win in Division Four East against Royal Strikers. Dad Jos Walker made 44 in a 103 partnership with his son.