Brilliant Evison ton sets up emphatic T20 Final win for Bourne, just a couple of days after they'd despatched their neighbours in a Lincs Premier Division game

Peter Morgan on his way to 29 for Bourne against Market Deeping.

And on each occasion they’ve beaten Burghley Park, this time by an emphatic 111-run margin at Ketton Sports CC.

Evison’s excellence enabled Bourne to post a formidable 20-over score of 190-4 before impressive bowling spells from Colin Cheer (4-12), Robert Bentley (4-13) and Jack Berry (2-12) despatched Burghley for just 79.

Captain Berry also took four boundary catches.

Matty Mills on his way to 2-43 for Market Deeping against Bourne.

The Stamford KO Sheild T20 competition final between Market Deeping and Peterborough Town takes place at Bourne Town CC next Monday (July 17, 6pm).

The cup success completed a terrific few days for Bourne as they had hammered neighbours Market Deeping in a Lincs Premier Division match at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

​In a match shortened by rain, Bourne totalled 220-7 which left Deeping requiring 212 in 40 overs, but they never threatened to succeed after a blistering opening spell from home Aussie import Corey Young.

Young picked up 5-18 in eight overs to blow Deeping’s top order away and only a defiant, and quick, 40 from their own overseas man Asher Hafeez (25 balls, 4 sixes) enabled them to pass 100.

Jonathan Cheer (54) and Carl Wilson (48) were Bourne’s top scorers with Hafeez (4-40) the pick of the Deeping bowlers.

Second-placed Bourne are 15 points behind leaders Lindum, while Deeping are fifth, a further 24 points back.

Lindum host Spalding this Saturday when Bourne entertain Grimsby and Deeping are at home to Nettleham (11.30am starts).