Bourne's winning line-up (not in order) Jack Berry (Captain), Sam Evison, Courtney Kruger, Robert Bentley, Jordan Temple, Jon Howard, Tom Dixon, Sam Harby, Brandon Diplock, Ben Warner (Wicket keeper) and Adam Binns. Photo: Bourne Cricket Club.

Bourne are the SM Cricket UK Stamford Cup winners for the 2nd year running and for the 4th time in the last decade after a 7 wicket win against Burghley Park last night.

They took on Burghley Park at Part Lane in Castor in front of a large crowd in a repeat of the 2021 final and thanks to a partnership of 80 between Robert Bentley (51 from 43 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes) and Jordan Temple (38 from 38 balls) when Burghley had reduced them to 31-3, they were once again victorious.

Burghley won the toss and decided to bat first making 106 all out from their 20 overs, with opener Ryan Gilmour top scoring with 36. Despite losing opener partner Caius Headley for a duck, Gilmour was well supported by wicket keeper batsman Peter Foster who made 27 and they were setting the foundations for a large Burghley score as they reached 82-2. Wickets started to tumble after that though with the last eight falling for just 24 runs.

Burghley batsman Caius Headley is bowled by Sam Evison.

Bourne opening bowler Brandon Diplock 2-22 from his 4 overs bowled well, but the pick of the bowlers was 1st change bowler Robert Bentley who took 3-23 from his 4 overs and also executed a run out.

In reply chasing 107, Bourne were soon in early trouble at 1-1 and 31-3 due to the outstanding bowling of Alex Ashwin who had figures of 2-10 from 4 overs including two maidens, however, the unbeaten 4th wicket partnership of 80 between Bentley (51 not out from 43 balls with 3 fours and 4 sixes) and a run a ball 38 from Temple saw Bourne home with 16 balls remaining.

Chairman of the Rutland League Ian Jones and Committee Members Terry Rawlings and Jonathan Bigham presented the trophies to officials and both teams. The Man of the Match Award was an easy choice for the umpires and was awarded to Bentley.

Every year the Rutland League committee organise the Stamford Cup and Stamford Shield with a charity benefitting from these events. At last nights final and also at next week’s SM Cricket UK Stamford Shield final there will be a collection for Prostate Cancer UK.