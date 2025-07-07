Bourne blast leaders after six-hitting spree from Sam, Deeping delight at first win and success for Spalding, Stamford, Ramsey, Wisbech, Barnack and March

Sam Evison (left) and Jonathan Cheer were in great form for Bourne against Bracebridge Heath. Photo David Lowndes.

Sam Evison blasted his second quickfire ton of the Lincs Premier Division season as Bourne thrashed Lincs Premier Division leaders Bracebridge Heath at the Abbey Lawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evison opened up his season with a remarkable 150 from just 78 balls against Grimsby and on Saturday it was 122 from a mere 71 balls, an innings that included 11 sixes and 11 fours. Jonathan Cheer offered most support with a run-a-ball 50 as Bourne were dismissed for 269 from one ball shy of 38 overs.

And Bracebridge never threatened to get close despite an opening stand of 54 as Jack Berry bagged 5-29 with his off-spin. The visitors were bowled out for 136 to suffer just a second defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win lifted Bourne into fourth place, one spot ahead of Burghley Park who lost a low-scoring game at Spalding by 23 runs. Chris Dring top scored in Spalding’s modest 115 all out with 31 before son Ollie Dring (5-29) and Nilantha Atapattu (4-26) claimed nine wickets between them as the visitors were shot out for 92.

Sam Jarvis batted well as Market Deeping won their first Lincs Premier Division win of the season. Photo David Lowndes.

That success kept Spalding clear of the relegation zone and there was also a boost to the survival hopes of Market Deeping who won for the first time this summer after 9 straight defeats. It was a convincing victory at Woodhall Spa as well even though the hosts put a decent 254 on the board.

It was far from enough as Josh Smith (55, 49 balls) gave the reply early impetus before Sam Jarvis (91no) and captain Connor Gillett (79no) saw Deeping to a 9-wicket win with almost 8 overs to spare. The pair put on an unbeaten 164 for the second wicket, but Deeping remain 14 points from safety.

Ramsey are determined to make a decent defence of their Cambs Division One title and their recent good run continued with a 126-run victory at Old Leysians. ‘The Rams’ are up to third after strong displays from Michael Cafferkey (55), Elliott Cafferkey (45), Sandun Madushanka (5-27) and Ben Saunders (3-10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech are fifth following a 78-run win at Sawston & Babraham seconds. Their star men were Sam Albutt (92), Ben Seabrook (47), Johnny Garner (4-22) and Josh Porter (3-38).

Stamford Town beat Cambridge NCI by 49 runs in Division Two with three-wicket bursts from Joe Harrington and Jacob Hewitt helping them to defend 148 and it’s game on in the Division Three title race after a second defeat in a row for long-time leaders Cambourne.

That enabled Sam Robinson (101 & 3-24) to steer March to the top by a single point as City of Ely were beaten by 134 runs at Burrowmoor Road. Robinson is the leading run scorer in the division with 397 at an average in excess of 44.

Barnack are third after a 107-run win at LGR, but Ufford Park are 85 points adrift at the bottom after winning just one of 10 matches. They were dismissed for 93 on the way to a 6-wicket defeat at Huntingdon.