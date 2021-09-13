Birch canes a double ton for Stamford and still finished on the losing side, title wins for Ketton and Uffington, Newborough could seal top spot this weekend

Alex Birch

Bourne passed Stamford’s 45-over total 231-4 in under 37 overs with with eight wickets in hand as Jordan Temple (120no), Sam Evison (72) and Ben Wright (58) all scored well.

Thomas Shorthouse also scored a double ton against Bourne on Saturday in Sleaford’s handsome 91-run win in a Lincs Premier Division play-off win.

Newborough need to beat third-placed Heckington at St Martin’s Road on Saturday (September 18, 12.30pm) to win the South Lincs Division One title. Heckington could also win the title with a maximum points win.

Newborogh are 14 points behind leaders Billingborough who have completed their fixtures. Heckington are a further five points adrift. Moulton Harrox seconds conceded Newborough’s scheduled league game last weekend.