Birch canes a double ton for Stamford and still finished on the losing side, title wins for Ketton and Uffington, Newborough could seal top spot this weekend
Alex Birch caned an unbeaten 202 for Stamford at Bourne in Rutland Division Two yesterday (September 12) and still finished on the losing side!
Bourne passed Stamford’s 45-over total 231-4 in under 37 overs with with eight wickets in hand as Jordan Temple (120no), Sam Evison (72) and Ben Wright (58) all scored well.
Thomas Shorthouse also scored a double ton against Bourne on Saturday in Sleaford’s handsome 91-run win in a Lincs Premier Division play-off win.
Newborough need to beat third-placed Heckington at St Martin’s Road on Saturday (September 18, 12.30pm) to win the South Lincs Division One title. Heckington could also win the title with a maximum points win.
Newborogh are 14 points behind leaders Billingborough who have completed their fixtures. Heckington are a further five points adrift. Moulton Harrox seconds conceded Newborough’s scheduled league game last weekend.
Uppingham have sealed promotion alongside champion Oakham in Rutland Division Two. Ketton have sealed top spot in Division Three and Uffington seconds are champions of Division Four East.