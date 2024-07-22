Oundle Town after their Northants T20 Championship Finals Day success. Photo Finbarr Carroll.

​Big-hitting Billy Amas secured Northants T20 Championship glory for Oundle Town in an enthralling final against local rivals Peterborough Town.

​Oundle looked in all sorts of trouble when crashing to 22-3 and 44-4 when chasing Town’s modest total of 130-9 at Finedon CC.

But Amas had other ideas as he delivered a one-man batting masterclass hitting an unbeaten 79 from just 57 balls as Oundle won by five wickets with an over to spare.

Amas faced just 57 balls and struck seven fours and four sixes and dominated the reply to the extent no other Oundle player scored more than 16.

England Under 19 bowler Alex Green (2-18) bowled best for Town, but didn’t bowl his full allocation of overs.

Town’s top scorer was Scott Howard (32no) with David Foster and Oliver Hull bowling superbly for Oundle as both returned excellent figures of 3-16.

Earlier Oundle had beaten Wollaston in their semi-final by four wickets with just two balls to spare, while Town had scrambled past old Northamptonians by three runs in their last-four clash.

Pat Harrington (51, 29 balls), captain Mark Hodgson (36), Primesh Patel (2-15) and Will Park (2-33) were Oundle’s best performers with David Clarke (35no), Zeeshan Manzoor (32), Howard (30), Josh Smith (24 & 2-16) and Green (2-25) performing best for Town.

Oundle, who won all eight of their Northants T20 Championship matches, now enter the national rounds on August 4, but both teams return to Northants Premier Division action next Saturday (July 27) as the competition switches to straight win/lose 50-over games.

Oundle, who are second, host Old Northamptonians, while Town, who are third, five points behind Oundle, have an attractive game against the star-studded Geddington side at Bretton Gate (11am starts).

Geddington would be level on points with Oundle, but for a harsh 20-point deduction for an administrative error.

Northants first-class players Gus Miller, Jamie Sales and Freddie Heldreich have all appeared for Geddington this season.