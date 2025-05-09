Big cricket weekend ahead for in-form towns from Oundle and Peterborough

Prim Patel bowling for Oundle.

Early-season leaders Oundle Town have a tough Northants Premier Division game at reigning champions Finedon on Saturday.

Oundle are the only team to have collected maximum points from their opening two matches. Peterborough Town have also won their opening two games, but didn’t pick up maximum points from their opening day win over Finedon. Town are at Desborough tomorrow.

And both teams then host Premier Division opposition from other competitions in the second round of the ECB KO Cup on Sunday. Essex Premier League side Buckhurst Hill are at Milton Road to take on Oundle, while Peterborough Town entertain Middlesex Premier League side North Middlesex. The KO Cup matches are 40-over affairs which start at 1pm.

Peterborough should be strengthened this weekend by the return of new pro Hyatullah Niazi after suspension and free-scoring batsman Zeeshan Manzoor after injury.

Karanpal Singh bowling for Peterborough Town.

There are a couple of preliminary round games in the Stamford Charity T20 Cup on Monday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Northants Premier Division (11am): Desborough v Peterborough Town, Finedon v Oundle Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Bourne v Woodhall Spa, Burghley Park v Grimsby, Grantham v Market Deeping, Spalding v Nettleham.

Cambs League Division One (noon): Burwell & Exning v Wisbech, Saffron Walden 2nds v Ramsey.

Cambs League Division Two (noon): Stamford Town v Godmanchester.

Cambs League Division Three (noon): Barnack v Foxton Granta 2nds, Huntingdon v March.

Sunday

ECB Club KO (1pm): Oundle Town v Buckhurst Hill, Peterborough Town v North Middlesex.

Rutland Division One (12.30pm): Barnack v Oakham, Burghley Park v City CC.

Monday Stamford Charity T20 Cup (6pm): Uppingham Town v Bourne, Uffington v Stamford Town.