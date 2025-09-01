Bharat Sports seal Hunts League title, while Newborough, Orton Park and Castor look set for South Lincs League success

Reece Smith-York made 49 for Castor against Skegness 2nds.

Bharat Sports 2nds clinched the Hunts Division Four title with two games to spare.

The city side beat nearest rivals Ickwell 2nds by 5 wickets to ensure they can no longer be caught. It was an 11th win in 12 completed matches for Bharat.

Inevitably Harsh Joshi was the main man for Bharat as he followed a 3-14 spell with the ball with an unbeaten 69 from just 48 balls (4 6s, 7 4s). Chirag Savania also took 3 wickets as Ickwell were dismissed for 153. A. Basu (56) added 112 with Joshi for the second wicket.

Joshi is second in the Division 4 run-scoring charts with 616 at an average close to 70. He is the leading wicket-taker in the division with 20.

Elstow moved above Holme to the top of the Division Three table after an 8-wicket win over Barnack 2nds. Tas Ahmed (55no) top scored in Barnack’s 155-5. Holme have a game in hand on Elstow and are just 6 points behind.

In Division Two the chances of Royal Strikers finishing 2nd behind champions Ickwell were hit by an 18-run defeat at Nassington after the Duckworth-Lewis formula was applied to find a winner. Asim Ali (81) and Keith Markham (58) scored best in Nassington’s 221-9.

Strikers have completed their fixtures and can be caught for second by Southill Park 2nds who beat Bretton by 3 wickets despite an unbeaten 82 from Andy Bennett and 55 from Tom Sanderson.

In Division One Elstow are the champions while local sides Peterborough Knights, Bharat Sports and Falcon have a chance of a second-place finish. Aman Dhindsa bagged 6-20 as the Knights beat Adidda by 7 wickets, while the game between Bharat and Falcon was abandoned after the former had posted 245-9. Dhaivat Mehta finished on 88 not out.

There could be a trophy treble for local clubs in the South Lincs League as Newborough, Orton Park and Castor head the top three divisions approaching the closing stages. Newborough lead Moulton Harrox by 8 points in the Championship with 2 games to go after an 8-wicket win at Ketton Sports, while Orton Park remain in pole position to clinch the Division One crown after an 8-wicket win over Ancaster.

Adam Boothman and Tom Wilkin picked up 3 wickets apiece for Orton as Ancaster struggled to 105 all out. Sam Tyler was 57 not out when victory was completed.

Castor are a handful of points shy of winning Division Two following a 62-run win over Skegness 2nds at Port Lane. Ryan Evans crashed 72 not out from 64 balls in Castor’s 279-7.